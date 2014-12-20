Preview: Ball State at San Diego State

San Diego State has lost two of its last three games and the No. 17 Aztecs attempt to get back on track when they host Ball State on Saturday. San Diego State lost 71-62 in overtime to Cincinnati on Wednesday, two games after losing to Washington. The Cardinals were routed 72-52 by James Madison on Wednesday for their second straight loss and are 0-4 on the road as they head into a raucous environment.

Aztecs forward Winston Shepard scored 17 points against Cincinnati but was highly disappointed about the squad’s defensive performance. “We’ve got to get better on defense,” Shepard told reporters. “Defense is our staple and we’ve got to get much better.” The 71 points were the second-most allowed by San Diego State this season and raised its average points allowed to 56.6 per game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network (online)

ABOUT BALL STATE (3-5): The Cardinals hope to have freshman forward Sean Sellers on the court after he injured his right knee during the loss to James Madison. Sellers, who averages 13 points per game, hurt his knee while in pursuit of a loose ball and had to be helped to the locker room. Guard Zavier Turner averages a team-best 13.7 points, guard Jeremie Tyler checks in at 11.4 and center Matt Kamieniecki averages eight points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (7-3): The Aztecs sidestepped a possible serious injury when forward Angelo Chol (5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds) landed awkwardly after a dunk against the Bearcats and grabbed his left knee. A short time later, Chol returned after receiving treatment and coach Steve Fisher said afterward that the injury didn’t appear to be serious. Shepard raised his team-best scoring average to 10.9 with guard Dwayne Polee II next in line at 9.9.

TIP-INS

1. Shepard has scored in double digits six times this season and 36 times in his career.

2. Ball State shoots 40.6 percent from 3-point range – even after shooting a season-low 26.1 percent against James Madison.

3. Aztecs G Aqeel Quinn (hand) returned after a three-game absence and scored six points against Cincinnati.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 62, Ball State 43