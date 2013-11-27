Preview: Ball State at Utah

Ball State returns to the site of two of the biggest wins in its program’s history when it visits Utah on Wednesday. Back in 1990, the Cardinals knocked off Oregon State and Louisville to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Utah’s Huntsman Center. Ball State has played Utah just once, losing in the 1992 NIT.

The Utes are off to a 5-0 start, winning all five games at home by an average of 36.8 points. Utah is averaging 91.2 points and won three games in three days over the weekend at their own Global Sports Hoops Showcase. Jordan Loveridge leads four Utes averaging double figures with 17.8 points.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BALL STATE (2-2): Ball State suffered a 59-58 setback against Butler in its last game. Majok Majok scored a season-high 15 points and posted his second consecutive double-double. Zavier Turner missed the potential winning layup with two seconds to go and finished with just eight points after opening the season with three straight games of at least 17 points.

ABOUT UTAH (5-0): The Utes got 14 points off the bench from Princeton Onwas to edge scrappy Savannah State 71-57 last time out. It was a season low in points for Utah, apparently drained from playing on three consecutive days. Utah has started 5-0 for the first time since 1998 and only the third time since 1968.

TIP-INS

1. Both teams were formerly coached by the late Rick Majerus, who passed away about a year ago.

2. The Utes currently lead the nation in two key defensive categories - 3-point field goal percentage and fouls per game.

3. Ball State has a total of three blocks in four games.

PREDICTION: Utah 81, Ball State 65