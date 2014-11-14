Preview: Ball State at Utah

Utah appears ready to contend for the Pac-12 championship and step up among the nation’s top teams with its first test coming Friday at home against Ball State. The Utes were picked to finish second in the Pac-12 preseason media poll behind second-ranked Arizona primarily because of the leadership of point guard Delon Wright, who could be an NBA first-round pick with a good senior year. “Delon has always been a little bit ahead of the curve,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “He surprised all of us when he got here and had a tremendous junior year. What I see right now is pretty darn impressive.’’

The Utes return all five starters from last season headlined by Wright (15.5 points, 5.3 assists) and forward Jordan Loveridge (14.7 points), who led the team in rebounds with seven per contest. Krystkowiak also added skilled athletes in freshmen Brekkott Chapman while Isaiah Wright is the heir apparent at point guard. Chris Reyes, 6-7, 230-pound junior college transfer, was recruited for his defense and rebounding while freshman Jakob Poeltl could develop into a scorer.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT BALL STATE (2013-14: 5-25): Zavier Turner, last year’s Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year, is back as well as Matt Kamieniecki, who returns for a fifth year after a wrist injury forced him to redshirt last season. Junior college transfer Bik Gill joins the Cardinals after ranking among the top 10 nationally in NJCAA Division II in blocked shots (73) and total rebounds (298). The Cardinals have good, young talent but could struggle once again with Kamieniecki as the only active senior on the roster to start the season.

ABOUT UTAH (2013-14: 21-12): Joining Wright and Loveridge as returning starters are guard Brandon Taylor and swingman Dakarai Tucker. The two inside positions are up for grabs as Krystkowiak can choose from 7-footers Dallin Bachynski and Poeltl, and 6-10 Jeremy Olsen. With so many options, Krystkowiak will employ a motion offense to better utilize his talent and depth.

TIP-INS

1. Utah ranked second among Pac-12 teams in defensive points per possession and limited opponents to a league-low 30.8 percent from 3-point range.

2. The Utes won 15 games by double figures and finished last season ranked 15th in the nation in scoring margin, beating opponents by an average of 10.8 points.

3. Wright finishied last season 10th in the country in steals per game (2.48).

PREDICTION: Utah 75, Ball State 55