Utah 88, Ball State 69: Delon Wright scored a career-high 23 points as the undefeated Utes cruised to their sixth straight win over the visiting Cardinals.

Wright, who has scored in double figures in every game this season, added seven assists and five steals. Brandon Taylor scored 17 points for Utah (6-0) while Princeton Onwas had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Zavier Turner paced five Ball State players in double figures with 15 points. The Cardinals (2-3), who have dropped their past two games, also got a dozen points and 13 rebounds from Majok Majok.

Utah, which entered the game averaging 91.2 points, never trailed. The Utes got 11 points from Wright in the first half and took a 36-25 lead into the break after initially opening up a 15-point advantage.

Ball State, which got 13 points off the bench from Jesse Berry, chipped away in the second half, cutting away at two more 15-point deficits, and got as close as 56-50 on a 3-pointer by Tyler Koch with 11:23 to play. But Wright responded with a 3-pointer of his own on the Utes’ next trip down the court and the Cardinals never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah has yet to play a road game this season. ... Wright is a transfer from San Francisco City College and the younger brother of Dorell Wright, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers. ...Mark Alstork had 10 points for Ball State.