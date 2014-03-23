Preview: Baylor vs. Creighton

Baylor relied heavily on its ability from the free-throw line and a strong zone defense to advance to the third round in the NCAA tournament. That defense will need to be on its game again on Sunday, when the sixth-seeded Bears take on Doug McDermott and No. 3 seed Creighton in West regional play. McDermott put up 30 points and 12 rebounds in the 76-66 second-round win over Louisiana-Lafayette and has scored at least 27 in five straight games.

The Bluejays have proven that they are not just McDermott offensively and showed some of their versatility Friday when the three-time All-American went more than 14 minutes without scoring in the second half against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Ethan Wragge and Austin Chapman took turns stretching the defense from beyond the 3-point line and will attempt to do the same against Baylor’s zone. The Bears held Nebraska to 4-of-21 from beyond the arc in the second round and did most of their damage offensively at the free throw line.

TV: 7:45 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT BAYLOR (25-11): The Bears went 38-of-48 from the stripe to pick up their 11th win in 13 games Friday and are trying to get to the school’s third regional semifinal in the last five seasons. Baylor dominated on the interior against the Cornhuskers, winning the boards 37-25 and constantly getting into the paint and drawing fouls to help make up for a poor shooting game. The Bears finished second in the Big 12 in scoring defense but were last at defending the 3-pointer, allowing opponents to connect at a 36.3-percent clip.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (27-7): McDermott is the front-runner for National Player of the Year honors and did everything he could to live up to that billing Friday by not only piling up stats but also drawing defenders away from the likes of Chapman and Wragge. The Bluejays led the Big East in scoring average at 79.5 points and both field goal percentage (.499) and 3-point percentage (.421) behind McDermott, Wragge and company. Creighton is attempting to advance to the regional semifinals for the first time since 1974.

TIP-INS

1. Wragge has recorded all but seven of his field-goal attempts this season from beyond the arc.

2. The Bears share a common opponent with Creighton in Louisiana-Lafayette, which Baylor crushed 87-68 on Nov. 23.

3. Bears G Brady Heslip has not missed a free throw since Feb. 17 and went 10-of-10 from the line Friday.

PREDICTION: Creighton 78, Baylor 75