Baylor 85, Creighton 55: Isaiah Austin and Brady Heslip scored 17 points apiece as the Bears routed the Bluejays in San Antonio to reach the Sweet 16 for the third time in five years.

Cory Jefferson and Kenny Chery each scored 14 points for sixth-seeded Baylor (26-11), which will face No. 2 seed Wisconsin in the West regional semifinal Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. Royce O‘Neale added 10 points and eight assists as the Bears shot a blistering 63.8 percent from the floor and were 11-for-18 from 3-point range.

National scoring leader Doug McDermott was limited to 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting to lead No. 3 seed Creighton (27-8). Austin Chatman (11 points) was the only other player in double figures for the Bluejays, who entered the game leading the nation at 42.1 percent from 3-point range but went 5-for-24 from outside.

It was tied at 7 early when Baylor ripped off a 19-2 run to set the tone for the evening. The Bears went 7-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half en route to a 40-20 lead and never let up.

Baylor’s zone defense frustrated McDermott, who went to the bench with two early fouls and had just three points on 1-of-4 shooting in the first half. McDermott got on track somewhat in the second half, but the Bears continued their hot shooting and Creighton never got closer than 19.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton has not advanced to the Sweet 16 since 1974. … McDermott, who finished his career fifth on the all-time scoring list at 3,150 points, had scored 27 or more points in his previous five games and put up 22 or more in 14 straight contests. … Baylor coach Scott Drew improved to 8-3 in the NCAA tournament.