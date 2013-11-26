Preview: Baylor vs. Dayton

Dayton will try to continue its run of good fortune Tuesday when the Flyers meet No. 17 Baylor in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. Most everyone expected to see No. 10 Gonzaga run into the Bears in this round, but Dayton rallied from 16 points down Monday to beat the Bulldogs in their tournament opener. Baylor gave up 31 first-half points to Chaminade guard Christophe Varidel before eventually pulling away in an earlier game to beat the Swordsmen 93-77.

Dayton dominated the boards in its opening-round win and they’ll face team that’s pretty good on the glass as well. Cory Jefferson is a 6-9 forward who came within a rebound against Chaminade of recording his fourth double-double of the season. Isaiah Austin doesn’t rebound as well as Jefferson, but at 7-1 knows how to disrupt shots.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BAYLOR (5-0): Gary Franklin had only reached double figures in scoring twice in his first two seasons at Baylor, so it was quite a surprise to see him score 22 against Chaminade. Franklin smashed his previous career high of 12 points by knocking down 6-of-10 from 3-point range. Nearly as impressive was the career-high six assists he distributed along the way.

ABOUT DAYTON (5-0): Jordan Sibert is beginning to show the skills that earned him Gatorade State Player of the Year while a high school senior in Ohio in 2010. Sibert scored 23 points in the win against Gonzaga, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range. Sibert began his college career at Ohio State, where he was a sophomore on the 2011-12 team that advanced to the Final Four, so he’s used to appearing on the big stage.

TIPS INS

1. Before coming to Dayton in 2011, coach Archie Miller spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Arizona, where his brother, Sean Miller, is coach.

2. Baylor has won 10 straight games dating to last season, the nation’s longest active winning streak.

3. Baylor is 27-7 when Jefferson has scored in double figures in his career.

PREDICTION: Dayton 66, Baylor 65