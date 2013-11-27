FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baylor 67, Dayton 66
#Intel
November 27, 2013

Baylor 67, Dayton 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 17 Baylor 67, Dayton 66: Cory Jefferson scored on a putback with 16 seconds remaining as the Bears rallied from 10 points down with seven minutes remaining to advance to the championship game at the Maui Invitational.

Kenny Chery and Royce O’Neale scored 13 points apiece for Baylor, which will meet No. 7 Syracuse in the championship game Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Jefferson, Isaiah Austin and Gary Franklin each scored 10 points for the Bears (6-0).

Jordan Sibert scored 20 points to lead the Flyers (5-1). Devin Oliver added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Vee Sanford contributed nine points off the bench for Dayton.

Sanford tried a pull-up jumper with three seconds remaining but missed and Oliver’s tip rolled off rim at the buzzer. Dayton led by as much as 14 points in the first half before Baylor scored the last nine points to trim the deficit to 33-28 at the break.

The Flyers quickly reestablished a double-digit lead coming out of the half and each time the Bears tried to cut into it, the Flyers hit a big basket. The Bears began making better progress when Oliver and fellow big man Matt Kavanaugh went to the bench with their fourth fouls midway through the half and they moved ahead for the first time since the opening minute on Jefferson’s basket.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor extended the nation’s longest-active winning streak to 11 games. … The Bears led for a total of 2:07. … Austin didn’t score his first points until just under 13 minutes remained.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
