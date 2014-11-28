Preview: Baylor vs. Illinois

Illinois takes a 5-0 record into the Las Vegas Invitational championship game against Baylor on Friday, and an unselfish approach is a big reason for the perfect start. ”I‘m taking better shots,“ senior guard Rayvonte Rice told reporters after recording 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the Fighting Illini’s 88-62 victory over Indiana State in Thursday’s semifinals. ”My teammates are putting me in better positions. We know each others’ game. We don’t care who’s the leading scorer.“ Sophomore Malcolm Hill was also a force with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds in what coach John Groce described as ”the most complete game of his career.‘’

Illinois was leading the nation in scoring at 97.5 points entering Thursday and also showed it can play tough defense by recording 15 steals - its highest total since 2010 - and scoring 21 points off 20 turnovers. The Fighting Illini, though, face a tough challenge in the Bears, who also remained perfect with a 71-47 victory over Memphis on Thursday after holding the Tigers to 15 points in the second half. Baylor outrebounded Memphis 43-32 - 29-12 in the second half - and 19-11 on the offensive glass.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BAYLOR (5-0): Junior Taurean Prince nearly outscored the Tigers by himself in the second half, scoring 14 of his 20 points after the break. Senior Royce O‘Neale also had a big game with 16 points and six rebounds, and is 14 points shy of 1,000, while junior Rico Gathers was a force with eight points and 11 boards. Senior guard Kenny Chery, who averages 10.3 points per game, missed Thursday’s contest with a foot injury and will likely be a gametime decision.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (5-0): The Fighting Illini made life easy on themselves by racing to a 30-8 lead against the Sycamores. “Early on, offensively and defensively, we were hitting on all cylinders,” Groce told reporters. “The start dictated. ... Our effort overall was good.” Senior Nnanna Egwu, junior Aaron Cosby and sophomore Kendrick Nunn provided scoring depth with 10 points apiece as Illinois boasts seven players averaging at least 8.6.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois is shooting 79.5 percent from the free-throw line after converting 23-of-28 on Thursday.

2. The Bears improved to 32-4 in November since 2009.

3. Illinois has won 31 straight games in November - the only team in the nation undefeated in the month since 2011.

PREDICTION: Illinois 88, Baylor 71