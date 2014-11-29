Illinois tops Baylor, stays perfect in November

LAS VEGAS -- If Illinois coach John Groce can find a way to transfer his team’s November magic to March, they may have to start making room for a few banners in the State Farm Center.

The Fighting Illini improved to 21-0 in November under Groce while extending their school November winning streak to 32 in a row with a 62-54 victory over the Baylor Bears on Friday night in the championship of the Las Vegas Invitational at the Orleans Arena.

Senior guard Rayvonte Rice scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals while notching tourney MVP honors and sophomore guard Malcolm Hill added 17 points for Illinois (6-0), the only team in the nation with an undefeated November record over the last four seasons.

“That felt great (being named MVP) but my teammates did a great job of putting me in position to be able to be out there to make those plays,” a humble Rice said. “I give all thanks to them.”

Illinois, which came into the contest averaging 95.7 points per game, won despite shooting a season-low 39.0 percent (23-of-59) and being outrebounded, 47-33. But the Illini made up for it by forcing 15 turnovers and assisting on 15 of their 23 baskets.

“It was just like another Big Ten game,” Rice said. “In Big Ten and conference, the score is going to be low. Everybody scouts you and knows what you do. They came out and threw the first punch and we answered.”

Junior forward Rico Gathers scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and junior forward Taurean Prince finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Baylor (5-1), which became the first team this season to hold Illinois under 80 points.

“I thought defensively all year we’ve been really good,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “We put ourselves in position to win the game. Unfortunately offensively we weren’t as good as we needed to be.”

The Bears, who shot just 33.3 percent (17-of-51), played without their second leading scorer, senior point guard Kenny Chery (10.3 ppg), an honorable mention all-Big 12 pick a year ago who was sidelined with a foot injury. His replacement in the lineup, junior guard Lester Medford, finished with just three points on 1-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range.

“I know Lester Medford feels bad because he couldn’t buy a bucket,” Drew said. “But being thrown into the fire like that with Kenny Chery being injured -- I thought he really performed well against two quality teams.”

The Fighting Illini, who trailed 25-21 at halftime, opened the second half with an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Rice to take a 29-25 lead. The Illini led by as many as 10 points, 47-37, after a Rice free throw with 6:58 to go, but Baylor cut the deficit to 52-49 on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Al Freeman, but that would as close as the Bears would get as Hill answered with a three-point play and sophomore guard Kendrick Nunn followed with a layup to give the Illinois some breathing room down the stretch.

“We were taking good shots but they just weren’t falling,” Rice said. “We came out took the same shots in the second half and they started falling. And it all started with defense.”

Illinois, which had scored at least 80 points in all five previous games this season, was ice cold in the first half.

The Illini, who connected on six of their first seven 3-pointers while building a 30-8 lead in the first 11 minutes of their 88-62 semifinal win over Indiana State, missed their first eight shots beyond the arc and were just 1-of-11 on treys while shooting 32.2 percent (10-of-31) for the half.

Baylor, which went into halftime with a 25-21 lead, wasn’t much better. The Bears shot just 31.8 percent (7-of-22) and found themselves tied 21-21 with 2:30 to go. But Prince hit a 3-pointer and forward Deng Deng added a free throw as the Bears ending the half with a 4-0 run.

“The biggest thing we talked to them about at halftime was just relaxing and that we had confidence in them,” Groce said. “I wanted them to be fearless and play with a swagger in the second half and I wanted to let ‘er rip.”

NOTES: Illinois entered the game ranked third in the nation in scoring (95.6), sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (46.9) and eighth in free throw shooting (79.5). ... Baylor held Memphis to 15 second half points in its 71-47 semifinal win on Thursday night, the fewest points allowed in any half by the Bears in 11 seasons under head coach Scott Drew. ... Illinois also won the 2001 Las Vegas Invitational.