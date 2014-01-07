Preview: Baylor at Iowa State

Two of the premier power forwards in the nation face off when No. 7 Iowa State hosts No. 9 Baylor in a Big 12 showdown Tuesday night. Melvin Ejim is averaging 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cyclones and the 6-6 senior has led the way with four double-doubles this season. Cory Jefferson is a 6-9 senior for the Bears who’s averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds with five double-doubles.

Baylor should benefit from its size advantage with 7-1 center Isaiah Austin occupying the middle and 6-8 forward Rico Gathers averaging 7.9 points and 7.8 rebounds off the bench. Iowa State does well with the size it has, as 6-6 forward Dustin Hogue is averaging 12.6 points and 9.6 rebounds and 6-4 guard DeAndre Kane does it all with 15 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Kane won Big 12 Player of the Week honors the last two weeks and an Iowa State player has won the award in six of nine weeks overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR (12-1, 0-0 Big 12): A key for the Bears could be the contributions from starting guards Brady Heslip and Kenny Chery. Heslip is shooting 47.9 percent from beyond the arc, which has helped open up things up on the interior, and Chery is second on the team at 11.5 points, though he’s coming off back-to-back games in single digits for the first time this season. A wild card for the Bears could be 6-7 sophomore forward Taurean Prince, who is coming off consecutive games in double figures for the first time in his career.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (13-0, 1-0 Big 12): Prince could find himself matched up against another 6-7 sophomore forward in Georges Niang, who is second in scoring for the Cyclones at 15.9. Niang has scored at least 14 points in each of the last seven games and presents a challenge because of his ability to score from inside and outside. Monte Morris, a freshman guard, will be looking to reach double figures in scoring in three straight games for the first time this season.

TIP-INS

1. The Cyclones can set a program record with their 14th consecutive victory.

2. Iowa State has had at least four players score in double figures in every game this season.

3. Prince scored 15 first-half points all of last season, but combined for 26 first-half points in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 78, Baylor 74