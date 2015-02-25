Preview: Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas State’s upset of Kansas on Monday has created a window of opportunity for No. 13 Iowa State, which sits one half-game behind the Jayhawks in the Big 12 standings heading into Wednesday’s home game against 20th-ranked Baylor. The Cyclones have won three straight, including impressive road wins over Oklahoma State and Texas last week. Coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad is looking to avenge a 74-73 loss to the Bears on Jan. 14, when guard Kenny Chery scored the game-winner with 4.7 seconds left.

Baylor reached the 20-win mark for the seventh time in the last eight seasons with last Saturday’s 69-42 win over Kansas State, but the Bears have more left to accomplish in the regular season - and beyond. “I‘m glad that we won 20 games, but we’re on a mission to win the rest of our games for the rest of the regular season,” forward Rico Gathers told reporters. “We know we’ve got tests coming up. We’re locked and ready to go.” Gathers has a Big 12-leading 14 double-doubles for the Bears, who pace the conference in scoring defense at 58.8 points per game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (20-7, 8-6 Big 12): Gathers averages a national-best 12.1 rebounds along with 11.2 points for the Bears, who boast six players averaging between 8.1 and 13.1 points. Four players scored in double figures in last month’s win over Iowa State, including forward Johnathan Motley, who has 36 blocks over his last 18 games. Forward Taurean Prince has scored in double digits in 11 consecutive games while serving as coach Scott Drew’s top reserve, and guard Al Freeman provided a spark with 11 points off the bench in last Saturday’s win over Kansas State.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (20-6, 10-4): Forward Jameel McKay, who transferred from Marquette and became eligible on Dec. 20, was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after averaging 10 points and 11.5 rebounds in victories over Oklahoma State and Texas. Forward Georges Niang averages a team-high 14.6 points for the Cyclones, who are 7-0 at home in conference play and boast the nation’s ninth-best home winning streak at 21 games. Six players average 10 points or more, including point guard Monte Morris, who leads the Big 12 in assists (5.4) and ranks first in the nation with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.5.

TIP-INS

1. The home team has won 22 of the 24 games in the all-time series. Four other meetings have been played at a neutral site.

2. Baylor is one of four teams nationally to lead by at least six points in every game this season.

3. Iowa State is 18-0 when leading at halftime and 93-10 under Hoiberg.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 72, Baylor 68