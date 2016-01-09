Preview: Baylor at Iowa State

Fourteenth-ranked Iowa State has won nine straight games at home and 30 of their last 31 games at Hilton Coliseum. The team that owns the lone win during that span -- No. 25 Baylor -- will try to make two in a row in Ames when the two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 Conference play.

The Bears, who swept the season series with the Cyclones last season thanks to an earlier 74-73 win in Waco, rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 8:28 to end Iowa State’s 21-game home winning streak, 79-70. “In my head, I was counting it a win,” senior forward Jameel McKay told the Ames Tribune. But Baylor rallied by sinking six consecutive 3-point tries and finished a sizzling 14-of-26 beyond the arc to improve to just 1-12 all-time at Hilton Coliseum. That loss still stings for Iowa State which rebounded to win its second straight Big 12 Tournament title. “I’ve never beaten Baylor,” McKay, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year who transferred to Iowa State from Marquette, said. “It’s a lot of motivation for me personally -- and protecting the home court, too.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR (11-3, 1-1 Big 12): The Bears come in off an 82-79 home win over Oklahoma State that saw 6-foot-8, 245-pound senior forward Rice Gathers score 17 points and grab 17 rebounds en route to becoming the first player in school history to have 1,000 career rebounds. Gathers has now pulled down 1,005 career boards and scored 1,047 points in four seasons and is averaging a double-double of 14.1 points and 11.3 rebounds. “One of the main reasons I came back for my senior year was to cement my legacy here,” Gathers told the Waco Tribune. “Being able to reach the 1,000-1,000 milestone is definitely a blessing. I never thought I would be able to reach a milestone like that in my college career.”

ABOUT IOWA STATE (12-2, 1-1): Senior forward Georges Niang, a preseason All-American, leads the Cyclones in scoring (19.2) which also ranks second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield (26.3). McKay is averaging just under a double-double with 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and is coming off a 19-point, 14-rebound performance in the Cyclones’ 76-69 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday. Junior point guard Monte Morris (13.8) and senior forward Abdel Nader (12.0) are other starters averaging in double figures while junior guard Deonte Burton, a transfer from Marquette, is averaging 11.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in five games off the bench since becoming eligible.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is first nationally averaging just 14.1 fouls per game.

2. Morris leads the Big 12 in assists (7.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (5.2).

3. Senior F Taurean Prince, who leads Baylor in scoring (15.5), needs two points to become the 30th player in school history to score 1,000 points in a career.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 80, Baylor 72