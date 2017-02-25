Preview: Baylor at Iowa State

Ninth-ranked Baylor entered February looking like the team that might finally dethrone Kansas in the Big 12 title race. But four losses in seven games later, the Bears find themselves in a three-way tie for second place as they visit red-hot Iowa State on Saturday.

The Bears, Cyclones and West Virginia head into the weekend all at 10-5 in Big 12 play, and the trio will all play each other during the final week of conference play. Baylor hosts the Mountaineers on Monday night while Iowa State, winners of four straight and five of its last six including 92-89 overtime upset of No. 3 Kansas, ends the season at West Virginia on Friday. Baylor has won five straight against Cyclones, including two at Hilton Coliseum where Iowa State has won 18 of its last 24 games against ranked opponents. "I've been on the end of all of those losses, so I'm looking forward to locking in and beating those guys," Iowa State senior point guard Monte Morris told the Iowa State Daily. "They probably think they're comfortable coming here because they have a lot of wins here in the previous years. This year can hopefully be different if we come in with a good mindset."

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BAYLOR (23-5, 10-5 Big 12): Junior forward Johnathan Motley is in the running for Big 12 Player of the Year and All-American honors, averaging a team-best 16.9 points and a Big 12-leading 9.7 rebounds per game. Junior point guard Manu Lecomte, a transfer from Miami, has lived up to his Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year billing by averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 assists while also connecting on 65-of-154 3-pointers (42.2 percent). Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., a 7-foot junior who redshirted a year ago, is a contender for conference defensive player of the year honors, averaging 2.8 blocks and 6.8 rebounds to go along with 9.5 points per game.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (18-9, 10-5): The 6-3 Morris is having another outstanding season, leading the team in scoring (16.3) and assists (6.0) while also leading the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.8). Senior guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long is second in scoring (15.9) and has connected on a team-best 79 3-pointers on 203 attempts (38.9 percent). Senior guards Deonte Burton (13.9 points) and Matt Thomas (11.9) also are averaging in double digits, with Burton also grabbing a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Morris is just the 11th Division I player since 1992-93 to record 1,500 points, 700 assists and 200 steals in a career.

2. Baylor leads the Big 12 in scoring defense (62.1).

3. Iowa State leads the Big 12 and ranks seventh nationally in fewest turnovers per game (10.3).

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Baylor 74