(Updated: CORRECTS Iowa State FG percentage in graph 2 CORRECTS Iowa State first-half FG percentage in notes)

No. 16 Iowa State 74, Baylor 65: DeAndre Kane had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Georges Niang added 13 points and nine rebounds as the Cyclones defeated the Bears to win the Big 12 tournament title in Kansas City.

Dustin Hogue and Naz Long scored 12 points apiece as fourth-seeded Iowa State (26-7) shot 69.6 percent from the field in the second half to overcome a poor-shooting first half. Melvin Ejim added 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Kenny Chery had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists and Brady Heslip scored 14 points for seventh-seeded Baylor (24-11). Isaiah Austin and Royce O’Neale added 10 points apiece.

Ejim’s 3-pointer with 5:47 left capped a 12-1 run and gave the Cyclones their first lead of the night at 53-50. A 3-pointer by Heslip gave Baylor a 58-56 lead with 3:58 left but Long answered with a 3-pointer 14 seconds later to ignite a decisive 16-4 run as Iowa State pulled away.

The Cyclones missed 15 of their first 16 shots as the Bears built an early 10-point lead en route to a 32-27 lead at the break. Iowa State finally caught Baylor at 50 on a 3-pointer by Long with 6:31 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cyclones finished at 50 percent from the field after shooting 32 percent over the first 20 minutes. … Baylor C Isaiah Austin blocked one shot to raise his conference-tournament record to 18. … Long was 4-of-6 from 3-point range as Iowa State went 8-of-15 from behind the arc while Heslip also was 4-of-6 as Baylor went 8-of-23.