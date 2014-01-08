Kane carries No. 9 Iowa State past No. 7 Baylo

Kane carries No. 9 Iowa State past No. 7 Baylor

AMES, Iowa -- No. 9 Iowa State turned to its fifth-year point guard to pick up its biggest win of the season.

Guard DeAndre Kane nearly recorded a triple-double, and the Cyclones earned an 87-72 win over No. 7 Baylor on Tuesday night.

Kane scored a season-high 30 points while handing out nine assists and grabbing eight rebounds. It was the first time a Cyclone hit the 30-point mark since Will Clyburn did it against BYU in 2012.

“He went off,” Iowa State forward Melvin Ejim said. “He had a great game. He was dishing the ball. He was rebounding, and in that first half when we didn’t get much, he was doing everything for us. He played a great game.”

The Cyclones, who are 2-0 in Big 12 play, improved to 14-0, the best start and longest winning streak in program history.

“We are playing at a really high level right now,” Ejim said. “Our confidence is extremely high. We are playing great basketball. It’s good for our team. It’s good for our program.”

After a back-and-forth start, Iowa State showed why it is rising up the rankings. The Cyclones used smothering defense, an effective transition game and an efficient offense to pull away in the second half.

Iowa State put together runs of 10-3, 11-3 and 10-2 in the final 20 minutes.

Related Coverage Preview: Baylor at Iowa State

“We did a great job again of making plays and grinding out stops,” Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Ejim scored 18 points. Cyclones guard Monte Morris came off the bench to score 13 points and dish out nine assists, and forward Dustin Hogue added eight points and 10 rebounds. Their work provided solid support for Kane.

“My teammates were doing a great job of getting in the gaps and finding me,” Kane said, “(Baylor was) kind of far back, and Coach tells me when they back off me to get great confidence to shoot the ball, and that’s what I did.”

The Bears were impressed by Kane’s performance.

“He is really good in transition,” Baylor guard Gary Franklin said. “He’s a bigger guard, so his strides are longer. He is getting to the basket and finishing. Tonight, he shot the ball really well.”

Baylor (12-2, 0-1) was led by guard Brady Heslip and Franklin, who each scored 15 points. Forward Isaiah Austin added 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Bears committed 19 turnovers.

“They just made some great plays,” Heslip said. “We turned the ball over a little bit, and at that point we started taking quicker shots than we wanted to.”

The Bears, who have 6-foot-9 forward Cory Jefferson and 7-foot-1 Austin, tried to establish the inside game but were unsuccessful. Iowa State outscored Baylor 47-26 in the paint.

“They have a pack-in defense, so it’s hard to get the ball inside,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “It’s kind of like in football when they put nine in the box. It’s hard to run it. ... They did a great job doubling. I thought they were very aggressive tonight.”

Thanks to 17 first-half points from Kane, the Cyclones took a 40-38 lead into intermission.

Baylor started fast, hitting three early 3-pointers and throwing off the Iowa State offense with multiple defensive looks. The Bears jumped out to a 15-9 lead following a 3-pointer by Heslip.

Kane singlehandedly kept the Cyclones in it during the first 11 minutes. While the rest of his teammates struggled to get into an offensive rhythm, Kane scored 15 of Iowa State’s first 19 points.

“I knew they would start making shots eventually,” Kane said of his teammates. “It’s what we do. I made a few shots and got it going.”

The rest of the Cyclones finally got into the scoring act. A bucket by Ejim and a transition 3-pointer by guard Matt Thomas pushed Iowa State’s advantage to 24-20, forcing a Baylor timeout.

The teams traded big buckets the rest of the half. Baylor missed two shots in the final seconds that could have tied the score going into intermission.

The game stayed close early into the second half before the Cyclones imposed their will on the Bears.

“Iowa State to me is a team that can win a national championship,” Drew said.

Ejim said, “We were successful. We just played a great game. We played tough. We played smart.”

NOTES: The game was the first between top 10 teams in Hilton Coliseum since Feb. 17, 2001. ... Iowa State G DeAndre Kane was selected the Big 12 player of the week for the second straight week. Kane averaged 15.5 points and nine assists last week. ... Neither team shot well from the foul line. Iowa State finished 9-for-15 (60 percent), and Baylor went 5-for-10 (50 percent).