Long-range shooting leads Baylor past Iowa State

With no timeouts left to stop Iowa State’s runs, Baylor did the only thing it could to get back into Wednesday night’s game at Iowa State: Go on a run of its own.

The 19th-ranked Bears used a huge second-half shooting barrage and a strong defensive effort down the stretch to earn a historic victory in Ames, Iowa, beating the 12th-ranked Cyclones 79-70 for their first win in Hilton Coliseum in 13 tries.

Baylor also snapped Iowa State’s 21-game, home-court winning streak.

“We have not been very successful up here,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “I guess that’s an understatement, because we’ve never won up here.”

Trailing 62-54 with 8:28 to play, the Bears (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) hit 3-pointers on six consecutive possessions to surge into the lead. Forward Taurean Prince scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Bears, and he knocked down three 3-pointers during the decisive 18-4 Baylor run. He was one of five Baylor players to finish in double figures.

Forward Jameel McKay scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Cyclones, who missed an opportunity to tie Kansas for first place in the Big 12. Iowa State (20-7, 11-5) dropped into a tie for second in the conference with Oklahoma and West Virginia.

“We can’t let one turn into two,” Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We have to bounce back. We have to show up tomorrow with a ton of energy.”

Baylor, the best defensive team in the Big 12, held Iowa State without a field goal for the final 6:27. Meanwhile, the Bears pulled away and finished with a season-high 14 3-pointers (on 26 attempts).

“We missed shots out there where you could have ate a sandwich and shot the ball,” Hoiberg said. “We were absolutely wide open.”

Iowa State quickly erased a three-point halftime deficit as guard Monte Morris made a 3-pointer and McKay threw home a dunk to make it 42-40 just 1:43 into the second half, forcing Drew into a quick timeout.

That would be a theme throughout the half. Any time Iowa State went on a small run, Drew burned a timeout.

He used his final timeout with 8:07 remaining, and the move was successful. After Baylor hit seven threes in the first half, it took the Bears nearly 10 minutes to make its first triple in the second half. Drew called his last timeout just after guard Kenny Chery hit a 3-pointer to cut the Cyclones’ lead to 62-57.

“I think the last 11 years, I’ve always saved one or two and I’ve never needed them,” Drew said. “So I wasn’t going to save one this year.”

Iowa State made just two field goals in the final eight minutes, and Baylor scored 15 points in just under three minutes to take control.

“A couple of times they just sized us up and shot right over us,” Hoiberg said.

Added Iowa State guard Matt Thomas, who scored 13 points off the bench and knocked down three 3-pointers: “The way I guarded tonight was absolutely embarrassing. That’s all that matters to me right now.”

Baylor became the first team to lead Iowa State at halftime in Hilton Coliseum this season, using a combination of solid outside shooting and strong offensive rebounding to take a 40-37 lead at the break.

The Bears recovered after turning the ball over on three straight possessions midway through the half thanks to guard Lester Medford, who hit the first of his three 3-pointers in a span of 2:38 to put Baylor up 17-16.

The Cyclones quickly responded with a 3-pointer from Thomas and a basket from forward Georges Niang to take a 21-17 lead. However, the Bears controlled the pace for the rest of the half, using their sticky 2-3 zone defense to hold Iowa State without a field goal for nearly six minutes.

The Bears built a 38-33 lead on forward Johnathan Motley’s basket before the Cyclones broke the drought on Bryce Dejean-Jones’ bucket with 1:26 left before intermission. Two Niang free throws with 45.6 seconds left cut the lead to three at halftime.

NOTES Iowa State’s last home loss came on Jan. 13, 2014, to Kansas. ... Iowa State fell to 4-2 since F Jameel McKay joined the starting lineup. ... Baylor G Lester Medford matched his season high of three made 3-pointers by halftime. He finished with four 3-pointers, accounting for all 12 of his points.