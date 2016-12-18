Baylor blows out Jackson State 82-57

Fourth-ranked Baylor absorbed Jackson State's hot start and pulled away in the second half for an 82-57 victory on Saturday at Abrams Gym in Fort Hood, Texas.

Baylor was playing a home game at the U.S. military post for the second straight season and eventually put on a show in the second half.

Baylor went on a 15-3 run out of the halftime locker room. Bears guard Al Freeman hit a 3-pointer to start the surge and Baylor made 8 of 8 free throws in the streak to go front 50-35 with 14:53 left.

Freeman scored 19 points to lead Baylor. Forward Jo Lual-Acuil added 17 points and five blocks for the Bears (10-0).

Guard Edric Dennis scored 21 points to lead Jackson State (3-8).

Baylor and Jackson State exchanged the lead eight times in the first half. But the Bears never trailed in the final 20 minutes and led by as many as 28.

The Bears shot 49 percent from the field and held the Tigers to 28 percent shooting from the floor.

Jackson State began the game with an edge both in energy level and shooting touch. The Tigers hit 5 of 10 3-pointers and shot 45 percent from the field as they took an early lead.

Dennis hit a trey from several feet behind the arc on the top left to put Jackson State in front 24-21 with 8:10 remaining in the first half.

But Baylor answered by finishing the first half on a 16-8 run.

Freeman hit a trey to begin the run and two 3-pointers to cap it. Freeman finished the first half with nine points as Baylor took a 37-32 edge to the break.

Lual-Acuil scored nine points to match Freeman.

Guard Paris Collins scored 12 points in the first half to lead Jackson State.

Jackson State forced Baylor into seven turnovers in the first half while committing just five. Jackson State also went to halftime with a 16-15 rebounding lead.

However, Baylor's depth and size advantages began to assert themselves late in the first half. The Bears shot 62.5 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes and held the Tigers to 39.3 percent shooting.

NOTES: Baylor entered Saturday's game as one of six undefeated teams in NCAA Division I. ... Jackson State lost seven straight games in November. The Tigers then won their first two games in December before they were defeated 57-49 by NAIA Blue Mountain College on Thursday. ... F Terry Maston returned to the lineup after he was suspended for one game earlier in the week for showing up late when Baylor played Southern.