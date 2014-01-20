Preview: Baylor at Kansas

Kansas will try to maintain its grip on first place in the Big 12 when the No. 18 Jayhawks host No. 13 Baylor on Monday night. Kansas stayed unbeaten in conference play with an 80-78 victory Saturday against No. 8 Oklahoma State, five days after the Jayhawks knocked off No. 10 Iowa State. Baylor has lost two straight and three of four in Big 12 action, and the Bears have never won in 10 tries at Lawrence, Kan.

Baylor does own bragging rights after handing the Jayhawks their worst loss in seven years in their most recent meeting, an 81-58 victory by the host Bears last March. Cory Jefferson scored 25 points in that game and he’s leading Baylor in scoring and rebounding this season. Kansas is led by a pair of freshmen who will be making their first appearances against Baylor, leading scorer Andrew Wiggins and 7-footer Joel Embiid.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-4, 1-3 Big 12): Wiggins, who hails from Canada, could find himself matched against fellow countrymen Kenny Chery and Brady Heslip of the Bears. Chery is second on the team in scoring at 11.9 points and is averaging 19 points in the last two games after being held to single digits in the previous four. Chery has done a better job of getting to the free throw line lately, combining for 12 free throws in the last two games after taking a total of four in the previous five games.

ABOUT KANSAS (13-4, 4-0): Perry Ellis will be looking to shake off a mini-shooting slump that began when he made 4-for-13 against Iowa State, one of his worst shooting performance of the season, and followed that up by shooting 3-for-8 against Oklahoma State. To make matters worse, Ellis missed all five free throw attempts in the last two games after entering the week shooting 73.8 percent from the stripe this season. Ellis will likely have the added responsibility of trying to contain Jefferson.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor reserve F Rico Gathers is averaging 7.7 rebounds in 18.9 minutes.

2. Kansas G Naadir Tharpe has posted his three career 20-point performances in the last six games.

3. The Jayhawks have posted 205 consecutive sellouts dating back to the 2001-02 season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 73, Baylor 68