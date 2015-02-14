Preview: Baylor at Kansas

Kansas has reached 20 victories for the 26th season in a row and is closing in on its 11th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship. Saturday’s home contest against Baylor provides an opportunity for the ninth-ranked Jayhawks to move closer to the league crown while solidifying a high seed for next month’s NCAA Tournament. The 16th-ranked Bears have lost just six games all year but five have come in Big 12 play, including a 56-55 home defeat to the Jayhawks on Jan. 7.

Sophomore Brannen Greene sparks a Kansas perimeter attack that leads the Big 12 and ranks ninth nationally in 3-point shooting at 40.9 percent. The Bears feature the nation’s second-leading rebounder in junior Rico Gathers, who averages 12.6 boards and pulled down 16 in Monday’s 74-65 loss to No. 24 Oklahoma State. While the Jayhawks bring a 1 1/2-game lead over Oklahoma in the conference standings into the matchup, Baylor sits in sixth place.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT BAYLOR (18-6, 6-5 Big 12): Gathers has pulled down 15 or more rebounds in four consecutive games and leads the conference with 13 double-doubles. Leading scorer Taurean Prince averages 12.6 points and scored 20 points against the Cowboys, his eighth consecutive game in double figures and 18th output of 10-plus points this season. The Bears have averaged 59.4 points in their five conference losses and 78 points in their six Big 12 victories.

ABOUT KANSAS (20-4, 9-2): Frank Mason III scored 10 points in Kansas’ 73-51 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday, extending his double-digit streak to 21 games. Greene is shooting 62.5 percent from 3-point range in conference games and is 17-of-24 from beyond the arc in his past seven contests. The Jayhawks needed three late baskets from Wayne Selden Jr. to edge the Bears last month, as they hit six consecutive shots overall down the stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor’s Lester Medford could not beat the buzzer with what would have been the game-winning layup in last month’s matchup.

2. The Jayhawks have clinched at least a .500 record in league play, the 26th season in a row Kansas will finish with a winning mark in conference games.

3. The Bears average 10 more rebounds than their opponents, second in the conference to Texas and third nationally.

PREDICTION: Kansas 65, Baylor 61