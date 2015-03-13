Preview: Baylor vs. Kansas

(Updated: UPDATES with game telecast by ESPN2)

Freshman Kelly Oubre Jr. experienced the top game of his young career in the Big 12 quarterfinals and looks to have another stellar outing when top-seeded Kansas faces fourth-seeded Baylor in Friday’s semifinals of the conference tournament in Kansas City. With leading scorer Perry Ellis (knee) sidelined, it was Oubre who stepped up for the No. 10 Jayhawks with a career-best 25 points in Thursday’s 64-59 victory over TCU. No. 16 Baylor advanced with an 80-70 victory over West Virginia.

The Bears lost both regular-season meetings to Kansas and look to exact some revenge while winning for the seventh time in the last eight games. Baylor is one of four teams nationwide to hold all its opponents to less than 75 points and Oubre is aware the Bears will be tough to beat a third time. “They have great players on the offensive and defensive end,” Oubre said at the postgame press conference. “We have to bring our game, play with heart and come ready to play because we can be beat on any given night if we’re not ready to play.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (25-7): Coach Bill Self said he would like to see Ellis on the court against the Bears if the knee will allow it. The decision to hold him out versus TCU was due to Ellis suggesting another day would do him good. “We will get him up and practice him in the morning,” Self said at the postgame press conference. “He went through a 30-minute workout and if he feels good – which he tells me he feels great, he said he could have played (against TCU) so there was no reason to put him out there, but I would like to see him play in this tournament because I think he would do well to put him in competitive-type situations before next week.”

ABOUT BAYLOR (24-8): Point guard Kenny Chery epitomizes the club’s team-first approach and leading scorer Taurean Prince shows off his unselfishness by coming off the bench but it turns out the two have plenty of company. “We’re all unselfish guys, really, we love playing with each other because we’re always going to find the open person,” forward Royce O’Neale said in the postgame press conference. “Our goal is to get to the paint, penetrate, find an open person for an open shot. You might have a good shot but somebody else might have a better one.” Four Bears scored in double digits against West Virginia – Prince (18), O’Neale (16), forward Rico Gathers (15) and guard Lester Medford (10).

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won the last four meetings and holds a 23-4 series lead.

2. Gathers (371 total rebounds) needs five to break the Baylor single-season record held by Charles McKinney (375 in 1973-74).

3. Jayhawks F Landen Lucas matched his career high with 13 points against TCU.

PREDICTION: Kansas 64, Baylor 62