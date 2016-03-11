Preview: Baylor vs. Kansas

No. 20 Baylor and top-ranked Kansas will findthemselves in familiar territory Friday when they meet in the Big 12 Tournamentsemifinals at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The fifth-seeded Bears,though, will definitely be hoping for a better result against the top-seededJayhawks, after scoring a season-low 52 points a year ago in a 10-point loss.

After Thursday’s 75-61quarterfinal win over fourth-seeded Texas, Baylor coach Scott Drew said he expectsit to be even more challenging this time around against Kansas, which owns thetop field-goal percentage defense in the conference at 39.6 percent. “I think (Kansas’defense) has been consistent, and that’s why they’ve been where have been at,”Drew said in his post-game news conference. “And I think a couple of yearspast, they had some teams that were mostly on the offensive end, but didn‘tconsistently guard as well as this team is doing. They really make you work foreverything.” True to form, the Jayhawks limited eighth-seeded Kansas State to38.7 percent shooting Thursday in an easy 85-63 quarterfinal win. It was the 12th straight victory overall for Kansas, which will be making its seventh straightBig 12 semifinal appearance.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR (22-10): This is Baylor’ssixth Big 12 semifinal appearance in the last eight seasons and seventhall-time, but the Bears have yet to claim the conference championship. Bayloralso was struggling entering this year’s tournament, having lost three of itsfinal four regular-season contests, but the Bears jumped out to a 15-pointfirst-half lead against Texas and wound up cruising, thanks in large part to a46-27 rebounding advantage. Forward Taurean Price, a first-team All-Big 12selection who led the way Thursday with 24 points and 13 rebounds, paces theteam with 15.7 points and is joined in double figures by guard Al Freeman(11.4) and forwards Rico Gathers (11.3) and Jonathan Motley (11.0).

ABOUT KANSAS (28-4): The Jayhawks shot 57.1percent from the floor against Kansas State, marking the eighth game they’veshot 50 percent or better during their 12-game win streak. All-Big 12first-team forward Perry Ellis scored a team-high 21 points, giving him threestraight contests with at least 20. Aside from Ellis’ team-leading 16.6 pointsper outing, guards Frank Mason III (13.5), Wayne Selden Jr. (13.1) and Devonte’Graham (11.2) also are averaging double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won seven straight in the series,including 66-60 and 102-74 wins during the regular season.

2. The Jayhawks are 11-6 all-time in Big 12tourney semifinals and have gone on to win nine of the 18 tournamentchampionships.

3. With Thursday’s win, Baylor improved to 18-6this season when owning an advantage in the rebound battle.

PREDICTION: Kansas 78, Baylor 70