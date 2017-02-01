Preview: Baylor at Kansas

With the numbers stacked against Baylor in a battle for the Big 12 lead Wednesday at No. 2 Kansas, it’s a good thing Johnathan Motley is playing his best basketball of the season. The 6-10 junior, who is the only player in the conference to rank in the top five in scoring (fifth at 16.2 points) and rebounding (first at 9.2), has played even better in the last four games, averaging 22 points and 11.5 rebounds as the Bears improved to 20-1 - the best start in program history.

"Anybody that has had games where he's had 30 and 20 (Texas on Jan. 17) in a game tells you how talented he is," Kansas coach Bill Self said this week at his media press conference. "He can do a lot of different things, and he can face and shoot. He's a great passer. And certainly he can score with his back to the basket. It'll be a big challenge for Landen (Lucas) and our other big guys." One big guy that won’t be active is 6-9 sophomore Carlton Bragg Jr. (6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds), who has been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules and being charged with drug possession, which really leaves the 6-10 Lucas as the only big body who can match up with Motley, 7-0 Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and 6-8 Terry Maston. But all the numbers favor Kansas, which has won 53 straight games at home, including 50 at Allen Fieldhouse, and is 14-0 all-time at home against Baylor while the Bears are 0-17 all-time against teams ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in either the AP or coaches poll. Self also believes the exciting 79-73 non-conference win Saturday over Kentucky will energize the Jayhawks, not drain them, when they play the Bears, who beat Ole Miss 78-75 on Saturday and are 7-1 in conference play for the first time since the 1968 club started 7-1 in the Southwest Conference.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR (20-1, 7-1 Big 12): While the Bears will focus on pounding the Jayhawks inside, point guard Manu Leconte will anchor the perimeter play, averaging 12.3 points and leading the team with 42 3-pointers and 93 assists. Leconte scored 17 points and drained five 3-pointers, including a game-clincher with 23 seconds left, as Baylor overcame a 15-point deficit against the Rebels to post a fifth straight win since its lone loss to No. 12 West Virginia. Lual-Acuil averages 10.1 points on 59 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 25.6 minutes, while Maston chips in 7.3 points on 54.6 percent shooting and 4.1 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.

ABOUT KANSAS (19-2, 7-1): The Jayhawks' equalizer could be 6-8 freshman sensation Josh Jackson, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Kentucky and has improved upon his biggest weakness, 3-point shooting, by draining 8-of-14 in his last three games. With Bragg out, it will be imperative of Lucas (7.6 points, 7.9 rebounds), who averages 11.3 rebounds in conference games - best in the league - to stay out of foul trouble. Kansas also can depend upon arguably the best backcourt in the nation in Frank Mason III, who leads the conference in scoring (19.9 points) and 3-point field-goal percentage (51.6 percent), and Devonte’ Graham, who averages 13.6 points and leads the team with 51 3-pointers, including nine in the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the all-time series 27-4 and has won eight straight.

2. The Jayhawks are 7-0 under Self when facing an AP top-five team at home.

3. Baylor has the nation's No. 1 RPI and the Bears lead the nation with nine top-50 RPI wins, while Kansas ranks third in RPI.

PREDICTION: Kansas 86, Baylor 74