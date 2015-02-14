Ellis hits 1,000-point milestone as Kansas beats Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The 1,000-point milestone is rather common when recognized as part of the Kansas basketball tradition.

Still, forward Perry Ellis realized the achievement was significant when he passed that mark while scoring 18 points Saturday to lead the No. 8 Jayhawks past No. 16 Baylor 74-64 in Allen Fieldhouse.

”I think there’s still more to learn, and still more I can do to get better,‘’ said Ellis, a soft-spoken junior who did not make a big deal of the achievement except to note the elite company he joined.

Ellis became the 57th player in Kansas history to reach the 1,000-point plateau, and the 11th under Bill Self, who is in his 12th season as the Jayhawks coach. Ellis has 1,015 career points.

“He’s become more comfortable in his own skin and he’s more confident,‘’ Self said of the 6-foot-8 Ellis, an in-state recruit who set the Wichita City League scoring record in high school. ”I’ve coached him for three years and he leaves me wanting more, but I haven’t thought that of late. I think he’s coaching closer to his ceiling than he ever has.‘’

Ellis went 7 of 11 from the field and added six rebounds as the Jayhawks overcame a six-point halftime deficit to claim their 21st consecutive win at home. They improved to 21-4 overall and 10-2 as the Big 12 leaders. It marked the 20th straight season Kansas has won at least 10 games in conference.

Freshman guard Kelly Oubre also scored 18 points to share team-high honors with Ellis. Sophomore guard Wayne Selden added 15 for the Jayhawks, who claimed a sweep of the season series against the Bears (18-7, 6-6).

Baylor had a chance to pull off an upset. It jumped to a quick lead and did not allow Kansas to gain an edge until the 17:12 mark of the second half on a bucket by Oubre. The Jayhawks gained the lead for good with 9:07 left during a 10-0 flurry, which was capped by a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Brannen Greene.

Asked if the Bears missed an opportunity to scramble the league chase, coach Scott Drew said: ”It’s the Big 12. You don’t lose opportunities, you’ve got take them.‘’

Baylor forward Rico Gathers scored a team-high 18 points, but was unable to add to his Big 12 high of 13 double-doubles after he was limited to eight rebounds. The Bears controlled the glass early, but finished with just a slim advantage (33-32) on the glass.

“They made it tough tonight, but they had nothing to do with why we lost,‘’ Gathers said of the Jayhawks. ”Just execution, as always. We got the looks, but we weren’t able to pull away.‘’

Two of those looks came from 3-point range on back-to-back possessions inside the six-minute mark, but Taurean Prince missed on both open bombs with Baylor trailing 57-55. The junior forward managed 14 points, while senior point guard Kenny Chery added 17, but the pair combined to go 11 of 28. Chery did make 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range.

The 10-point margin for Kansas was achieved at the foul line. The Jayhawks made 24 of 29 free throws, including an 8-for-9 effort by Selden. The Bears were 14 of 18.

“They hung 23 on us the first nine minutes of the game,‘’ Self said. ”After that, they missed some open looks that they had made early. We were down 12-2 early rebounding the ball, so obviously we didn’t come ready to play, while they really came ready. The biggest thing in the second half is they shot a low percentage, we did better on the glass and then we really attacked their zone.‘’

Sophomore point guard Frank Mason had a string of 21 straight games scoring in double figures snapped, but he did distribute a game-high eight assists for the Jayhawks.

Gathers led the Bears with 10 first-half points. He also snagged four rebounds as Baylor enjoyed a 21-15 rebounding advantage.

Baylor led by as many as 13 in the first half, creating a 23-10 lead at the 11:57 mark. The Bears had four 3-pointers over that stretch but made just one more trey the rest of the half.

Oubre paced Kansas with 10 points and four rebounds in the first half. His 3-pointer with 9:05 showing was the Jayhawks’ first of the game. They followed with 3-pointers from Selden and Oubre as part of a 9-0 run to crawl within 26-23. Kansas then went scoreless for five-plus minutes before Ellis connected on a lob feed with 2:04 left.

NOTES: Baylor dropped to 0-13 at Lawrence, including an 0-12 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. The series sweep for KU this season began with a 56-55 win at Baylor to begin Big 12 play. ... Kansas F Perry Ellis, a junior, surpassed the 1,000-point mark. ... Kansas recognized legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith with an in-game tribute. Smith, who died on Feb. 7, played at Kansas from 1949 to 1953 and was from Topeka. The Jayhawks were national champions in 1952 and national runners-up in ‘53. ... Baylor entered as one of six Division I teams to hold all opponents to fewer than 75 points. Opponents average 10.5 points below their season averages when facing the Bears. ... Baylor junior F Rico Gathers failed to record double-digit rebounds after doing so in 20 previous games, including the previous five.