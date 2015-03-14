Kansas advances to Big 12 title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On a night its coach said “set basketball back” with sloppy offense, Kansas advanced to the Big 12 tournament title game with a 62-52 victory over Baylor on Friday night at Sprint Center.

The ninth-ranked Jayhawks reached the title game for the 11th time in the 18-year history of the postseason tournament.

“Mr. (Henry) Iba (former Oklahoma State coach) and Dr. (Phog) Allen (former Kansas coach) would have been proud there for a while,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We kind of got a little rhythm offensively and defensively. Certainly we were on fire from 3(-point range), because we made three.”

The Kansas defense throttled 16th-ranked Baylor, holding the Bears to their season low in points (the previous low was 53 at Oklahoma State Jan. 27) on just 32.8 percent shooting.

Kansas (26-7) will face the winner of the second semifinal between 13th-ranked Iowa State and 15th-ranked Oklahoma in the title game Saturday.

“I thought we defended them well,” Self said. “Let’s be real; they missed some open looks, too. But that’s part of it.”

Baylor coach Scott Drew agreed.

“Neither (team) shot well,” he said. “Give credit to the defense, the intensity of the game, (and) playing back-to-back nights in the best conference in the country. There is fatigue and that affects you physically. You see that in the shots and it also affects you mentally. (You) make some decisions, take some shots you probably wouldn’t take if you were mentally sharp.”

The Jayhawks got 20 points and eight rebounds from guard Wayne Selden. Forward Perry Ellis added 11 points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Baylor (24-9) was led by guard Kenny Chery with 20 points. Forward Rico Gathers scored 11 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Bears before fouling out with 43 seconds left.

“Everybody is entitled to a bad shooting night,” Gathers said. “I guess tonight was one of those nights for us. If we would have made half of our shots, we would have ended up winning the game.”

The Jayhawks led 26-18 at halftime and picked up where they left off in the second half, with a quick 9-2 run, giving them a 35-20 lead with 16:18 left.

Baylor answered with a 10-1 run to cut the lead to just six points. But the Bears could get no closer than four points the rest of the way.

“We knew we hadn’t been playing defense to our capability in recent games,” Selden said. “We wanted to get out and pressure their guards and try to deny the passes and play with a lot of energy.”

After failing to score from 3-point range in two of their last three games, the Jayhawks showed quickly that they were not afraid to take or make shots from long range.

On the first offensive possession, guard Kelly Oubre scored from beyond the arc. On the next possession, Ellis copied Oubre, sinking a 3-pointer. Those were the only long-range makes in the first half for Kansas, which was 2 of 7 from 3-point range.

“I told them if they were open to shoot it, and (I) hoped like (heck) that they wouldn‘t,” Self joked. “When a team plays zone and you only shoot 12 3s, you’re not exactly playing to shoot the ball from beyond the arc.”

Neither team shot well in the first half. Baylor made 5 of 25 from the field for 20 percent, including just 1 of 10 from 3-point range. But the Bears were 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Kansas shot just 37.9 percent from the field in the first half but finished with a 10-1 run to open up a 26-18 halftime lead. The 18 points were a season low in the first half for Baylor. Its previous low was 20.

NOTES: Kansas welcomed back F Perry Ellis, who missed the last two games with a sprained right knee. ... Baylor was looking to become the 11th team from Texas to reach the Big 12 Tournament final, including the Bears three times previously. No team from Texas has won the tournament. ... The Bears are 4-24 all-time against Kansas and 0-3 in neutral-site games, the previous two coming in the Big 12 tournament in 2009 and 2012. ... This is the 17th time in the 19-year history of the Big 12 tournament that Kansas has reached the semifinals. The Jayhawks have won the title nine times. ... The Jayhawks have won at least a share of 15 of the 19 regular-season Big 12 titles, including the last 11.