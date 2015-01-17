Preview: Baylor at Kansas State

Baylor dug itself a 0-2 hole in Big 12 play and is now searching for its third straight win when it visits Kansas State on Saturday. The No. 23 Bears nearly missed a chance to even the conference mark when they let a 14-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes left slip away against Iowa State but point guard Kenny Chery hit the game-winning jumper with 4.7 seconds left in Wednesday’s 74-73 victory. Kansas State has won three straight games after posting a 58-51 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday.

The Wildcats’ three conference victories were won by a total of 15 points as Kansas State allowed an average of 55.7 points. “I feel like almost all of our games are going to be like this in the Big 12 because every team is so good,” guard Marcus Foster said after the win over Texas Tech. “This kind of win is going to help us down the road.” Baylor coach Scott Drew has similar thoughts: “Our last three games have come down to the last minute, one went to overtime and two were decided in the last few seconds – that’s what makes the league so good. There is no off night.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-3, 2-2 Big 12): Chery, who averages 10.4 points, was the hero against Iowa State despite being a porous 4-of-16 shooting for 13 points. “To hit that shot after not being as efficient from the field as he normally is, I thought that showed a lot of poise, character and guts,” Drew told reporters. “I know with our team there is no one we would rather have with the ball at the end of the game.” Forward Rico Gathers (10.3 points, 11.6 rebounds) leads the Big 12 with eight double-doubles and has 15 in his career.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (10-7, 3-1): Foster has averaged 17 points during the three-game winning streak after scoring just two total points in the previous two games. “It was definitely a sigh of relief for me because I was taking it to the basket and not getting anything,” Foster told reporters. “I had not hit a shot in a long time so it was definitely something I was happy about that it went down.” Foster leads the Wildcats in scoring (13.7) and 3-pointers (45), while forward Thomas Gipson (11.4 points) and forward Nino Williams (10.4) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won seven of the past 10 meetings.

2. The Wildcats have held their last nine opponents under 65 points.

3. Baylor leading scorer Taurean Prince (11.6) had only five points against Iowa State.

PREDICTION: Baylor 63, Kansas State 60