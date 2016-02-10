Preview: Baylor at Kansas State

Kansas State finally snared the big win that has provedelusive, surprising No. 3 Oklahoma 80-69 last Saturday. TheWildcats are eyeing a second straight upset when No. 19 Baylor visits BramlageColiseum on Wednesday in a Big 12 matchup.

Saturday’s win was KansasState’s first against a ranked opponent this season after falling short in itsfirst nine matchups versus top-25 foes. That list of nine includes a 79-72 double-overtime defeatat then-No. 15 Baylor on Jan. 20. ”Wehad chances against North Carolina, West Virginia, Baylor, Texas,” Wildcatscoach Bruce Weber told reporters this week. “We’ve had chances againsta lot of people. We just didn’t make it happen, and now we did so I hope thatwill continue.” The Bears could be a motivated bunch or ripefor the picking as they enter the contest off their first back-to-back lossesof the season, falling to visiting Texas (67-59) and at West Virginia (80-69).

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT BAYLOR (17-6, 6-4 Big 12): The Bears haveshot worse than 39 percent in only three games all season, but two of themhappen to be their last two outings as they shot a season-low 35.2 percent inthe loss to Texas and followed that with a 38.7-percent performance against theMountaineers. “I was pleased with how we took care of the basketball andpleased with how we rebounded, but West Virginia did a good job of not lettingus score much and definitely not letting us get a lot of transition buckets,”Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters. Taurean Price (14.9 points), RicoGathers (12.7), Al Freeman (11.5) and Johnathan Motley (10.4) all are averagingdouble figures for Baylor, which ranks fifth in the conference in scoring (78.4)and fourth in field-goal percentage (46.8).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-9, 3-7): The Wildcatsboast Division I’s seventh toughest schedule according to ESPN metrics, and Wednesday’sgame will be their fourth contest against a top-20 team in their last fiveoutings. Swingman Wesley Iwundu scored a team-high 22 points against theSooners while freshman forward Dean Wade matched his season high with 17 offthe bench, and both are averaging double figures on the season at 12.8 and10.2, respectively. Guard Justin Edwards (11.4) is the third player witha double-digit scoring average for Kansas State, which still is bringing up the Big 12 rearin 3-point accuracy at 29.1 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has won four of the last five in the series, following the triumph last month in which Prince scored 19 andpulled down 13 rebounds while G Kamau Stokes had 20 points for the Wildcats.

2. Courtesy of Gathers’ Big 12-leading 10.3rebounds per game, the Bears lead the conference in rebounding margin at aplus-9.5.

3. The Wildcats are 12-2 at home while Baylor is3-4 in true road games.

PREDICTION: Baylor 71, Kansas State 69