Preview: Baylor at Kansas State

Top-ranked Baylor got to enjoy it's first ever No. 1 ranking for one whole day before getting thumped at ninth-ranked West Virginia on Tuesday. Now the Bears will try to avoid their first losing streak of the season when they visit Kansas State on Saturday afternoon.

Baylor had a season-high 29 turnovers in the 89-68 loss at Morgantown, but despite its No. 1 ranking it really wasn't a big upset considering the Mountaineers actually went into the contest as 5 1/2-point favorites. "It's disappointing but we knew it would be a tough game," forward Terry Maston told the Waco Tribune. "We knew they would try to speed us up and ride the momentum of beating (then-No. 1) Kansas last year. But I still believe in our team, and we're going to get ready to play Kansas State on Saturday." Kansas State, which knocked off No. 1-ranked Oklahoma last year at home, has lost three games by a combined four points against Maryland (69-68), Kansas (90-88) and Tuesday at Texas Tech (66-65). "We've been in big games," Wildcats coach Bruce Weber told the Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury. "We were on a big stage (against Oklahoma last year). We played Maryland in the Barclays. It's a great opportunity."

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (15-1, 3-1 Big 12): The Bears are led by 6-9 junior forward Johnathan Motley who was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Thursday. Motley leads the team in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (9.1) and is shooting 52.1 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range. Junior point guard Manu Lecomte is second in scoring (11.5) while dishing out a team-leading 4.8 assists per contest while junior guard Al Freeman (11.1 points) and 7-foot junior forward Jo Lual-Acull Jr. (10.6) also are averaging in double-digits.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-3, 2-2): All five starters are scoring in double figures led by senior guard Wesley Iwundu (12.3 points) who is also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Sophomore guard Barry Brown is second in scoring (12.1) and also ranks 16th nationally in steals per game (2.3). Senior forward D.J. Johnson (11.5 points), who leads the team in rebounding (6.4), sophomore guard Kamau Stokes (11.4 points) and sophomore forward Dean Wade (10.6 points) round out the starting five.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State is 9-0 at home this season and has won its last 10 in a row at Bramlage Coliseum but lost to Baylor 82-72 there last season.

2. Lual-Acull Jr. leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally in blocked shots per game (3.25).

3. Baylor leads the Big 12 and ranks eight nationally in scoring defense (60.2) while Kansas State is second in the Big 12 and 11th nationally (61.5).

PREDICTION: Baylor 66, Kansas State 63