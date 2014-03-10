(Updated: ADDS hyphen to “two-possession” in 2nd sentence of 4th graph. CORRECTS time of Heslip 3-pointer in 2nd sentence of 5th graph.)

Baylor 76, Kansas State 74: Kenny Chery scored a career-high 29 points and also had six rebounds, six assists and three steals as the visiting Bears overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to slay the Wildcats in Big 12 play.

Cory Jefferson added 16 points for Baylor (21-10, 9-9), which has won seven of its last eight games. Chery scored 12 points in the final three minutes, making all 10 of his free throws down the stretch.

Marcus Foster scored 29 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers for Kansas State (20-11, 10-8). Thomas Gipson scored 16 points and Nino Williams added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jefferson’s basket gave Baylor a 58-50 lead with 3:18 remaining and Kansas State pulled within 66-62 on Foster’s 3-pointer with 52.9 seconds left. Another Foster 3-pointer moved the Wildcats within 74-72 with 8.3 seconds left but Chery hit two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 7.1 seconds to play and the Bears held on.

Kansas State jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead and led 33-25 at the break. The Wildcats increased the lead to 12 early in the second half and Baylor soon broke out on a 15-4 burst to take its first lead of the game at 45-43 on Brady Heslip’s 3-pointer with 9:39 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State had won 15 consecutive home games dating back to a season-opening loss to Northern Colorado prior to the loss to the Bears. … Chery went 13-of-14 from the free-throw line and Baylor was 23-of-32 overall while the Wildcats were 19-of-27. … Foster was 7-of-11 from 3-point range while notching his seventh 20-point outing of the season.