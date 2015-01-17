Kansas State 63, Baylor 61

(Updated: CORRECTS rebounding totals, second notebook item.)

Kansas State 63, No. 23 Baylor 61: Nino Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds as the host Wildcats rallied to defeat the Bears in Big 12 play.

Marcus Foster scored 11 points as Kansas State (11-7, 4-1) overcame a 12-point second-half deficit. Wesley Iwundu contributed eight points and six assists as the Wildcats posted their fourth straight victory.

Kenny Chery scored 21 points and made four 3-pointers but missed a tying driving shot just prior to the buzzer for Baylor (13-4, 2-3). Taurean Prince matched his season high of 20 points and also had five rebounds and a season-best four steals.

Kansas State trailed by nine at the break and was down 51-42 just past the midway point of the second half before rattling off 12 consecutive points to take a 54-51 lead with 5:35 remaining. The Wildcats held a four-point edge after Nigel Johnson split two free throws with 10.8 seconds left before Chery converted a three-point play with 5.4 seconds to play and later missed the shot that would have forced overtime.

Baylor jumped out to a 13-2 lead over the first 5 1/2 minutes and Prince’s dunk made it 24-10 with just under nine minutes left in the half. Foster hit two 3-pointers during a 12-0 surge that pulled Kansas State within two before Prince made a 3-pointer and Chery drained two to help the Bears take a 33-24 advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats have held 10 straight opponents under 65 points. … Baylor collected 13 offensive rebounds while possessing a 30-26 edge on the boards. … Williams was 7-of-11 from the field and fell two points shy of matching his career high.