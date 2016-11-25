Preview: Baylor vs. Louisville

Johnathan Motley and Baylor are turning the Battle 4 Atlantis into their own personal showcase. The Bears look to win the Bahamas-based event Friday when they face No. 10 Louisville in the tournament title game.

Baylor posted a solid first-round win against VCU before pounding No. 20 Michigan State in the second half on Thursday. The Bears outscored the Spartans by 18 after intermission to win 73-58, keeping their unblemished record intact. Motley has recorded 45 points and 16 rebounds in the first two Battle 4 Atlantis games and likely will be the focus of coach Rick Pitino's defense on Friday. The Cardinals topped Wichita State 62-52 on Thursday as Donovan Mitchell notched 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BAYLOR (5-0): The Bears' three-man starting backcourt struggled on Thursday as Manu Lecomte, Ishmail Wainwright and Al Freeman combined for 24 points on 8-of-24 shooting. That said, Lecomte and Wainwright each dished out eight assists as Baylor finished with 24 assists on 30 buckets (and only committed seven turnovers). Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. chipped in a season-high 14 points against Michigan State and shot 6-of-7 from the field, improving his numbers to a crisp 13-of-17 over the last three games.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (5-0): The Cardinals held Wichita State to 17 first-half points and limited the Shockers to 31.6 percent shooting for the game. Quentin Snider supplied 14 points, although the junior guard has shot no better than 36.4 percent in any of the five games this season. Deng Adel scored in double figures for the third time in his last four games, contributing 11 points behind a career-high three 3-pointers.

TIPS-INS

1. Lecomte had a season-low eight points on Thursday and is hoping to shake out of a two-game shooting slump in which he is 6-of-22 from the field and 1-of-10 from behind the arc.

2. One of the many impressive stats for Baylor on Thursday was that the Bears committed only eight fouls in the game.

3. Louisville notched eight blocks on Thursday - all from its bench - including six by F Anas Mahmoud.

PREDICTION: Louisville 69, Baylor 66