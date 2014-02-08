Preview: Baylor at Oklahoma

No. 23 Oklahoma will be happy to be back home Saturday to host Baylor. The Sooners, who are 10-2 at home this season, will look to put an overtime loss to West Virginia and an exhausting three-day trip to the East Coast behind them. Oklahoma arrived at WVU Coliseum 90 minutes before Wednesday’s tip-off because of plane trouble and inclement weather and did not leave West Virginia until Thursday afternoon instead of flying home after the game.

The Bears look to bounce back from a loss to Big 12-leading Kansas and avenge a two-point home loss to the Sooners. Baylor struggled offensively against Kansas but limits teams to 67.9 points and can quickly get hot from the 3-point line. “For sure we can get on a streak, there’s no doubt,” Baylor forward Rico Gathers told the media after the Kansas loss. “We are halfway through and that’s definitely the tougher half of the conference. We’re just taking it one game at a time and we’re looking to have a big second half in this conference.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR (14-8, 2-7 Big 12): Cory Jefferson leads the Bears with 12.6 points and eight rebounds and Brady Heslip adds 11.3 points, hitting a team-high 46.8 percent from the 3-point line. Kenny Chery contributes 10.6 points and 4.8 assists and Gathers adds 7.9 points and 7.6 rebounds off the bench. The Bears are 2-4 against ranked opponents, including last week’s road win at Oklahoma State that is Baylor’s only win in its last seven games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (17-6, 6-4): Buddy Hield leads five Sooner starters in double figures with 16.9 points and has hit at least three 3-pointers in seven conference games. Cameron Clark adds 15.8 points and freshman point guard Jordan Woodard, who has recorded at least seven assists eight times, adds 11.8 points. Ryan Spangler averages 11.1 points and a league-high 10.2 rebounds and has eight straight games with at least nine boards.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 0-6 when trailing at halftime of Big 12 games and 3-7 overall this season.

2. Heslip, who has started the past three games, leads the Big 12 with three 3-pointers per game and has made 20 from beyond the arc in his last five games.

3. Spangler leads the Big 12 with nine double-doubles and Jefferson is tied for second with seven.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 68, Baylor 61