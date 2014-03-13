Preview: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma ended the regular-season with three consecutive double-digit victories but the second-seeded Sooners will see another hot club in Baylor when they open play in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The No. 18 Sooners fared well against the seventh-seeded Bears in the regular season, winning both matchups, including a 16-point win in the second meeting. Baylor is playing well with eight wins in nine games after Wednesday’s 80-62 victory over Texas Christian.

Bears forward Cory Jefferson had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Horned Frogs and is looking forward to a third meeting with the Sooners. “They’ve got us both times,” Jefferson told reporters. “It was a close one at our house so we’re going to come out and try to get a win. They’re going to be ready to play us. Obviously, they don’t want to lose.” The Sooners made a season-high 14 3-pointers in their 88-72 home win over Baylor on Feb. 8.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT BAYLOR (22-10): Jefferson, who recorded his 12th double-double, and center Isaiah Austin operated at will in the interior against the Horned Frogs. Austin had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and also blocked five shots to raise his Big 12-leading rejection count to 101, while Jefferson collected eight offensive rebounds as Baylor controlled the boards 39-22. The starting backcourt of 3-point bomber Brady Heslip and point guard Kenny Chery combined for only 11 points and the Bears will need a better showing from the pair to prevail against Oklahoma’s stable of guards and wings.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (23-8): The Sooners win games with offense and their of average 82.5 points is the program’s highest output since the run-and-gun club under Billy Tubbs scored 87.4 per game in 1993-94. Sharpshooter Buddy Hield leads the way with a 16.8 average and 86 3-pointers and the sophomore guard made three or more 3-pointers in 14 of Oklahoma’s 18 conference games. The Sooners used the same starting lineup for all 31 games with the others being wing Cameron Clark (15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds), guard Isaiah Cousins (11 points), point guard Jordan Woodard (10.3 points, 4.6 assists) and forward Ryan Spangler (9.9 points, 9.4 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Hield was 9-of-16 from 3-point range in the two wins over the Bears, while Baylor’s Heslip was 6-of-13 from behind the arc against the Sooners.

2. Spangler has recorded 15 double-digit outings on the boards.

3. Baylor F Royce O’Neale had 14 points and 12 rebounds against TCU for his third double-digit rebounding effort in four games after not reaching double figures previously this season.

PREDICTION: Baylor 72, Oklahoma 70