Preview: Baylor at Oklahoma

The Big 12 is absolutely loaded with six teams ranked in the top 25 heading into the first weekend of conference play, including No. 21 Oklahoma and No. 22 Baylor. Both teams will get an early look at how they stack up against the rest of the conference when the Sooners host the Bears on Saturday. Baylor has won six straight since suffering its only loss while Oklahoma comes in on the strength of back-to-back victories.

Football season came to an end for both schools this week, turning some of the attention to a pair of basketball programs poised to make deep runs into March. The Sooners feature four double-digit scorers on offense but are going up against a Bears defense that is limiting opponents to an average of 54.7 points. Baylor is not quite as strong on the offensive end but closed the non-conference slate with their best performance in a 92-51 win over Norfolk State.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (11-1): The Bears secured three wins against major-conference teams in the non-conference slate and are riding a wave of momentum led by forward Royce O’Neale. The senior broke out of a 6-of-21 shooting slump over the previous three games by knocking down five 3-pointers and scoring 23 points in the win over Norfolk State on Tuesday. O’Neale (44.2 percent) and leading-scorer Taurean Prince (54.8) are both prolific 3-point shooters and help spread out the defense around Rico Gathers, who is averaging a double-double (10.1 points, 10.5 rebounds).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (9-3): The Sooners’ three losses came on the road at Creighton and at neutral sites against Wisconsin and Washington, and the team is 6-0 while allowing an average of 55.2 points in its own building. “We have been pretty consistent on that end,” coach Lon Kruger told reporters of the defense. “Obviously there is a half here, half there that we would like to have back and that I thought we could have improved considerably. But for the most part, through our 12 ball games, it has been pretty consistent on the defensive end.” Junior guard Buddy Hield has scored in double figures in six straight games to lead the offense.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma held its last two opponents to 8-of-42 from 3-point range.

2. Baylor has held each of its 12 opponents below 70 points and 11 of 12 to 65 or fewer.

3. Hield averaged 19 points in two wins over the Bears last season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 66, Baylor 64