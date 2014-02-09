Texas Tech rallies past Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue to gain momentum under first-year coach Tubby Smith, this time at the expense of the faltering Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas Tech erased an eight-point deficit in the second half, taking the lead for good when forward Jaye Crockett hit a jumper from the right side, and the Red Raiders grasped a 65-61 victory on Saturday night at the United Spirit Arena.

No. 19 Oklahoma State failed to get a shot off in the final minute and many from the sellout crowd of 15,098 stormed the court at the final buzzer.

Crockett finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds to propel Texas Tech (12-11, 4-6 Big 12) to its second home win against a ranked opponent this season. The Red Raiders defeated then-No. 12 Baylor on Jan. 15.

“Coach (Smith) is always telling us to focus on the present and don’t worry about the past,” Crockett said. “If we keep fighting, who knows what can happen. We’re trying to get in postseason play and we’re showing that we’re taking steps forward.”

No. 19 Oklahoma State (16-7, 4-6) lost its fourth straight and fell to 1-4 in Big 12 road games this season.

The frustration boiled over for Cowboys guard Marcus Smart. He drew a technical foul for going into the stands and pushing a Texas Tech fan with 6.5 seconds left.

Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford said Smart was not ejected and Ford declined to comment on the incident.

“I‘m still trying to figure it out,” Ford said.

Smart was unavailable for comment.

Texas Tech ran the 35-second clock to under five seconds on its key final-minute possession. That’s when guard Robert Turner found Crockett, who hit the winner with 41 seconds left.

“(Turner) penetrated that one time for me to shoot that baseline jumper,” Crockett said.

Oklahoma State’s chance to tie it got away when forward Le‘Bryan Nash lost a loose ball on the floor and Turner came away with it.

Smart, who led the Cowboys with 22 points, opened the second half clearly intent on being more aggressive. He went to the line for four straight made free throws and made a jumper as part of Oklahoma State’s key 14-4 run.

However, the Cowboys committed 15 turnovers and had just one steal and one block on the defensive end.

“Fifteen turnovers is uncharacteristic for us and crucial turnovers at crucial times,” Ford said. “For whatever reason, we didn’t defend and too many turnovers.”

Cowboys guard Phil Forte made a 3-pointer that extended Oklahoma State’s largest lead to eight points with 13:46 left. But Texas Tech answered with a 15-4 run, taking a three-point lead on Crockett’s 3-pointer with 8:22 to play.

From there, Smart and Crockett propelled their respective teams.

Smart hit a 3-pointer to answer Texas Tech guard Toddrick Gotcher and give the Cowboys a three-point lead. But Crockett responded on the Red Raiders’ next trip with a trey to tie it at 57.

“(Crockett) is leading us the right way,” Smith said. “Off the court and on the court, he comes to work every day and he’s a good man. I‘m grateful that I’ve had an opportunity to coach him this year.”

Texas Tech did not make a 3-pointer for the first 28 minutes of the games but hit four of six in the final 11:18.

Texas Tech opened the game with a distinct energy advantage, playing in front of a sellout crowd. The Red Raiders scored the first four points, but Ford did not let the Red Raiders’ early run get away from his team.

Ford called timeout just 1:34 into the game and Texas Tech’s early advantage never grew to more than six points.

Oklahoma State made just 1 of 11 shots from the field to start, then heated up during a 10-0 run midway through the first half. Nash ignited the run with a dunk and Forte capped it with a 3-pointer that put Oklahoma State ahead 14-10.

Crockett scored 10 points in the first half as he made the baskets that helped the Red Raiders keep pace.

Then Texas Tech finished the first half on an 8-2 run, completed by guard Jamal Williams’ jumper with four seconds left in the half to put the Red Raiders ahead 29-27 at the break.

NOTES: Oklahoma State had won six straight against Texas Tech, including two straight in Lubbock by an average margin of 20.5 points. The Cowboys’ winning streak spanned three Texas Tech coaches: Pat Knight, Billy Gillespie and Chris Walker. Tubby Smith is the Red Raiders’ third consecutive first-year coach. ... Texas Tech is 2-2 at home against ranked opponents this season. The Red Raiders snapped a 34-game losing streak against ranked opponents when they defeated No. 12 Baylor on Jan. 15 in Lubbock. ... Oklahoma State is 1-4 on the road in Big 12 play before Saturday. The only win was a one-point victory at West Virginia.