Thomas shows his class for Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. -- Early on the game on Saturday, Baylor forward Johnathan Motley took it to Oklahoma forward TaShawn Thomas. But it didn’t take long for the senior to turn the tables on the freshman.

Thomas turned in his top two-way game of the season, scoring 24 points as No. 18 Oklahoma beat No. 22 Baylor, 73-63, in front of an estimated crowd of 7,560 on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

“He was very good ... and definitely made things a lot tougher on the defensive end,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Offensively, he was very efficient.”

Thomas was 11-of-17 from the floor and added eight rebounds as Oklahoma opened Big 12 Conference play on a strong note.

Oklahoma (10-3, 1-0) travels to No. 11 Texas on Monday. Baylor (11-2) hosts No. 13 Kansas on Wednesday.

Letting Thomas have some room to work was in Baylor’s game plan, as the Bears tried to cut down on Oklahoma’s 3-point shooting.

But junior guards Buddy Hield and Isaiah Cousins were able to find their spots from outside, hitting four 3-pointers each and Baylor couldn’t find a balance against a Sooner offense that has worked to become more diverse this season.

Hield scored 20 and added 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, and Cousins scored 19.

Oklahoma started to take control late in the first half, when Hield hit back-to-back 3-pointers in transition that put the Sooners up by five.

”At that point, we were still trying to establish something,“ Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. ”They kinda had the upper hand at that point.

“All of the sudden, even though they’d had the upper hand, we were up by a point. From there, we kinda slowly pulled away.”

The two shots from Hield kick-started a 21-10 run to end the half that put the Sooners ahead for good by halftime.

Baylor pulled to within two points twice early in the second half, but the Sooners pulled away thanks in large part to Thomas’ physical play inside and Hield’s hot shooting from behind the 3-point line.

Oklahoma took control for good with seven consecutive points early into the second half to go up, 46-37. Baylor never got closer than five the rest of the way.

“We just missed some defensive assignments-bonehead plays that we should normally make,” Baylor forward Taurean Prince said.

For much of nonconference play, the Sooners worked to figure out how to play offense from the inside-out after having Thomas, who transferred from Houston, ruled eligible on the eve of their season opener.

“Before conference, I didn’t really feel like I played to my potential,” Thomas said. “I have a new beginning (now). I just came out with a fresh mindset and didn’t try to think about anything that happened in the preseason or anything like that.”

Thomas was familiar with Motley, having met the 6-foot-9 forward when Motley visited Houston before Thomas transferred.

“I knew he and I were going to have a battle today,” Thomas said. “He kind of punched me in the mouth early, but I responded. I wasn’t surprised.”

Motley scored six quick points as Baylor built a small lead early, before Oklahoma made its adjustments and Thomas started controlling things inside.

Motley finished with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Prince added 17 points for the Bears but outside of those two, Baylor shot only 7-of-35 (20 percent) from the floor.

Baylor was 9-of-31 (29 percent) from the floor overall after halftime.

”I thought our starting point defensively, our mindset, was just a little bit better,“ Kruger said of his team’s second-half defense. ”I thought we were a little bit lower.

“We got up on the ball a little bit better. They got a few offensive boards right off the bat. After that, we did a decent job. Our awareness was better in the second half.”

NOTES: Oklahoma’s bench was held scoreless until the final two minutes. Baylor’s reserves scored 18 points. ... Former Baylor center Isaiah Austin, whose career ended after last season when he was diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome during NBA Draft preparations, sat on the Baylor bench for the game. Austin is completing his degree at Baylor. ... The game was the first Big 12 game for Oklahoma forward TaShawn Thomas. Thomas, who grew up between Waco and Austin, Texas, played the first three seasons of his career at Houston. Baylor was only 2-of-6 from the free-throw line in the first half.