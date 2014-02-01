Preview: Baylor at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State may feel like it has fallen on hard times with losses in two of its last three, but those struggles pale in comparison to the team it will host Saturday in Baylor. The 10th-ranked Cowboys dropped their third road game in four tries with Monday s 88-76 loss at Oklahoma, but return home for the first of two games  against Baylor and Iowa State on Monday  that could keep them in the Big 12 race. Oklahoma State is 10-0 at home, with nine of those wins by at least 13 points.

Any advantage the opponent has at the moment is bad news for the Bears, who are only one game ahead of last-place Texas Christian in the Big 12 standings and in danger of dropping six in a row for the first time since 2009. Baylor dropped its fifth straight contest Tuesday at home against West Virginia 66-64, giving up a reverse layup in the final seconds. ”I really can’t complain about my team’s effort. Like coaches say, back to the lab, back to the drawing board,  forward Rico Gathers told the school s official website.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-7, 1-6 Big 12): The Bears entered conference action as one of the top shooting teams in the nation at 50.4 percent (while holding opponents to 38.8 percent), but those figures have shifted to 40.5 and 47.4, respectively, during their forgettable seven-game conference run. Baylor lost the turnover battle 17-6 against West Virginia  leading to an 18-0 disadvantage in points off miscues  and has created more than 10 takeaways only twice in league play. The Bears, who set a school record by hitting all 21 of their free throws six games ago, are 70-of-119 from the foul line during their losing streak.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-4, 4-3): Since the loss of forward Michael Cobbins to an Achilles  injury seven games ago, the Cowboys have averaged a conference-high 22.8 fouls, mostly as a result of players sliding into unfamiliar roles. Three players (Le‘Bryan Nash, Kamari Murphy and Stevie Clark) fouled out against Oklahoma, with Nash and Clark doing so in a combined 28 minutes. Coach Travis Ford, who told The Oklahoman the recurring foul trouble is a major issue,  has been reluctant to trust 7-0 Marek Soucek or 6-10 Gary Gaskins to replace Cobbins  inside presence defensively.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State is 53-19 all-time against Baylor, including a 25-4 mark at home.

2. Despite playing 4.2 fewer minutes per game than he did as a freshman, Baylor C Isaiah Austin has nearly doubled his block average from 1.7 to a conference-leading 2.9.

3. The Cowboys rank third in the conference in field goal percentage (47.7) and first in the league in field goal percentage defense (38.8).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 82, Baylor 74