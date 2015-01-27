Preview: Baylor at Oklahoma State

Baylor has won 15 of its last 16 home games, but the road has not been a particularly comforting place for the Bears. The 19th-ranked Bears visit Oklahoma State on Tuesday looking to win for the fifth time in their last six games, although their only loss in that stretch was a road defeat against Kansas State on Jan. 17. Baylor has played five road games lthis season, losing to Oklahoma and Kansas State while winning the other three contests by four points against South Carolina, three versus Vanderbilt and seven against TCU in overtime.

“I was really proud of how the guys executed down the stretch, and the crowd really gave us a big lift, and I can’t thank them enough,“ Bears coach Scott Drew told reporters after Saturday’s 69-58 win over Oklahoma. ”We really fed off the crowd’s energy.” Baylor won’t have that luxury Tuesday, as it looks to improve to 6-25 all-time in Stillwater. Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four games - all by double digits - and is beginning a grueling portion of its schedule.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT BAYLOR (15-4, 3-3 Big 12): The Bears are fifth in the nation in rebounding (41.5), third in rebounding margin (+10.8) and third in offensive rebounds (16.1). The primary catalyst for those numbers is Rico Gathers, who averages 11.9 rebounds to go with 10.7 points, although he offers very little in the shooting department, connecting on 43 percent from the field and 61.6 percent from the line. The top two scorers for Baylor are Taurean Prince (12.2) and Kenny Chery (11.4), who each shoot above 40 percent from 3-point range, as does Royce O‘Neale.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (13-6, 3-4): The Cowboys have averaged 61.3 points over their last seven games and now must face ranked opponents in seven of their next eight contests, starting on Tuesday. Oklahoma State absorbed a 63-53 defeat at Kansas State its last time out despite 22 points from Phil Forte III (17.5 points), who is joined in double figures by Le‘Bryan Nash (17.3). Forte is shooting 85.1 percent from the foul line - actually a career low for the junior guard - although he has made 24-of-24 over his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Chery is 7-for-11 from 3-point range in his last two games.

2. Prince is 5-of-25 from behind the arc in the last five outings. Prior to that, he was 22-of-41 (53.7 percent).

3. Cowboys PG Anthony Hickey Jr. is looking to bounce back after recording a total of four points and four turnovers over his last two games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 65, Baylor 62