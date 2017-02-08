Eighth-ranked Baylor was flirting with a No. 1 national ranking only a week ago. But after the Bears suffered back-to-back losses at Kansas and last Saturday at home to Kansas State, it is host Oklahoma State - tied for seventh place in the Big 12 - that comes into Wednesday night's game on a roll.

The Cowboys, who started conference play 0-6, have won four Big 12 games in a row for first-year coach Brad Underwood, including a statement 82-75 road victory at No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday. That snapped a 12-game losing streak to ranked opponents for Oklahoma State which also thumped Arkansas 99-71 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28 and now boasts the conference's longest winning streak at five straight overall. The Cowboys will try to avenge a 61-57 loss at Baylor on Jan. 7, a contest Oklahoma State led 30-25 at halftime and trailed by just two points in the final minute. "There's no letdown," Underwood told The Oklahoman. "There's confidence gained, and experienced gained. We need to take that and have some maturity about us. And we need to show up and know we're going to get a very upset Baylor team who's lost two in a row. And we're going to have to play very, very well to beat them."

TV: 7 p.m., ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (20-3, 7-3 Big 12): The Bears trail first place Kansas by a game in the loss column and still have a home date with the Jayhawks on Feb. 18. "We've got eight games to go," coach Scott Drew told reporters. "The Big 12 champ usually loses four games. We still control our own destiny and I think that's what everybody wants." Junior forward Johnathan Motley is one of the nation's most improved players and leads the team in scoring (16.2) and the Big 12 in rebounding (9.8) while junior point guard Manu Lecomte is also averaging in double figures (12.3) while dishing off a team best 4.3 assists and shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (15-8, 4-6): The Cowboys lead the Big 12 and rank seventh nationally in scoring (87.2) but will be going up against a Baylor defense that leads the conference in points allowed per game (61.4) and field goal percentage defense (38.6). Sophomore point guard Jawun Evans leads the team and ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring (18.3) and also ranks third in the conference in assists (5.4) and steals (2.0). Junior swingman Jeffrey Carroll (17.3) and senior guard Phil Forte III (13.9) also are averaging in double-digits with Carroll grabbing a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Forte leads the NCAA in free-throw shooting percentage (94.7) and has made a school-record 304 3-pointers in his career.

2. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 54-25, including 26-6 in Stillwater, but Baylor is 3-2 in its last five trips to Gallagher-Iba Arena.

3. Despite consecutive losses, Baylor remains No. 1 in RPI and is the only team in the nation with three top-10 RPI victories.

PREDICTION: Baylor 65, Oklahoma State 61