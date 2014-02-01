Franklin sparks Baylor over No. 8 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Baylor guard Gary Franklin came alive late at Oklahoma State on Saturday, scoring nine of his 11 points in the final 3:33, to spark the Bears’ 76-70 upset win over the No. 8-ranked Cowboys.

Franklin, who started for injured point guard Kenny Chery, fired in 3-pointers on three consecutive trips after the Cowboys had taken a 64-63 lead.

The Bears avoided their first six-game losing streak since 2009 and won on the road in the Big 12 for the first time this season, improving to 14-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference

OSU, losing at home for the first time, fell to 16-5 and 4-4.

Franklin, a senior, was 1-for-3 shooting from the floor before his late barrage. But with the Cowboys threatening to take a game in which they trailed much of the way, Franklin took the big shots down the stretch, and made them with each one contested. Franklin also handed out a team-high five assists, to go with three steals.

”Gary’s been a great vocal leader for this team this whole year,“ said Baylor coach Scott Drew. ”As a coach, guys that put the team first do all those little things, you want them to be successful.

“This was a moment and he took advantage of it. I mean, he made huge shots and huge plays down the stretch. He really set the tempo for us.”

Guard Brady Heslip led the Bears with 20 points, making six 3s. Baylor shot 47.8 percent from the arc, behind Heslip and Franklin, outshooting the Cowboys 11-6 on 3-pointers.

“Brady and I have been shooting those shots since we’ve gotten here,” Franklin said. “With a different team, he’s asked to do a little more, and now we’re asked to knock down more shots. Having that sense of confidence helps us to be successful and knock down those shots.”

Cowboys guard Markel Brown led all scorers with 24 points and forward Le‘Bryan Nash added 19. But Marcus Smart struggled shooting, making just 3 of 14 shots from the floor and none of his seven 3-pointers.

OSU now finds itself in a rut, losing two straight this week following a Bedlam setback at Oklahoma on Monday.

Voted the co-favorite in the Big 12, along with Kansas, the Cowboys have fallen well off the pace in the conference standings.

”We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, because it won’t do any good,“ said OSU coach Travis Ford. ”We have to weather the storm. These are tough times. Everyone goes through them. How we respond is important.

“For us to have success, we need to recover as a team. If we continue to play like individuals, we will continue to struggle.”

Baylor led 32-31 at the half, thanks to its bench.

The Cowboys did a good job on Bears big men Isaiah Austin and Cory Jefferson, limiting them to a combined three points. But reserve forward Rico Gathers had a game-high 12 points at the break, making 5 of 7 shots from the floor. Guard Ish Wainright and forward Taurean Prince each added three, leading an 18-0 Bears’ edge in bench scoring.

Baylor led by as much as six early, before Brown heated up from the perimeter, firing in two 3-pointers as part of his eight first-half points.

Brown continued to keep the Cowboys close in the second half with four more 3-pointers. But offense was hard to come by from other sources and OSU managed but six points over the final 4:16.

Saturday’s breakthrough was much needed for the Bears.

”Obviously, it was a big win for us,“ Drew said. ”We needed a win. We’ve played well enough to win a couple of games, and we haven‘t. That’s because the Big 12 is a great conference and the margin of error is small.

“As a coach, I‘m very pleased that the guys have stayed together. It’s a good group to coach. We really like them. We believe in them. We know we went through a tough stretch, but we’ll just try to keep getting better each and every day. Hopefully, we can finish the season on a high note.”

NOTES: Baylor was without PG Kenny Chery, who missed the game with a foot injury. Chery was averaging 11.1 points and a team-best 5.1 assists per game. He was replaced in the starting lineup by senior Gary Franklin. ... It was a big recruiting Saturday for OSU, with premium high school big man Myles Turner on an official visit. Turner, a 7-footer from Euless, Texas, is ranked as high as the No. 2 prospect in the nation. ... Since being ranked in the top 10 and starting 12-1 in nonconference play, Baylor had lost six of seven in Big 12 play entering Saturday’s game.