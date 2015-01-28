Cowboys get contributions throughout rotation in win over Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State has been searching for more balanced scoring throughout much of this season.

The Cowboys found it at an optimum time Tuesday night, getting contributions throughout their rotation in a 64-53 win over 20th-ranked Baylor.

Usually heavily reliant on guard Phil Forte and forward Le‘Bryan Nash, the Big 12’s No. 2 and 3 scorers, Oklahoma State had those two going, but also got 11 points from reserve guard Tavarius Shine, eight points and 10 assists from point guard Anthony Hickey, and six points, 11 rebounds and a career-high-tying five blocked shots from forward Michael Cobbins.

“We had contributions from a lot of different guys,” Cowboys coach Travis Ford. “From the three spot (Shine and Newberry), we come up with 21 points. If we don’t get that, we probably don’t win.”

Forte led the Cowboys (14-6, 4-4 Big 12) with 16 points, and Nash added 13 points before 7,364 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

After using a first-half surge to grab a nine-point lead at intermission, Oklahoma State built its lead to as much as 13 in the second half.

“They went up by nine points in the first half,” Bears forward Rico Gathers. Our job is to come out in the first five minutes (of the second half) and put ourselves back in the game.

“Give them credit. (They were) up-tempo. (It was a) road game (and they had) momentum. Momentum was going their way. You just have to be poised down the stretch.”

Baylor, which was led by guard Lester Medford’s 13 points, never pulled closer than six in the second half. Gathers posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Taurean Prince scored 12 points.

The Bears (15-5, 3-4) shot just 34.5 percent from the floor and barely won the rebounding battle against the smaller Cowboys, 35-34, when they typically dominate on the boards.

“We were locked in all night long,” Cobbins said.

Point guard Kenny Chery, who averaged a team-best 11.4 points coming into the game, finished with just six points on 3-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Hickey was assigned to him, with a strong defensive effort to add to his impressive statistical night.

“We’ve said it a lot, Hickey’s an important part of our basketball team,” Ford said. “When he plays well, it really helps our team. You look at his stat line, he did a great job on a young man who I feel is one of the great point guards in this league, a player we have a lot of respect for in Kenny Chery.”

Baylor’s 53 points were a season low. The Bears previous low came in a 62-54 loss to Illinois.

Averaging 16.1 offensive rebounds a game, Baylor managed 13 against the Cowboys, yet couldn’t convert many of the extra opportunities, finishing with eight second-chance points.

“I thought Oklahoma State really played a very good game,” Bears coach Scott Drew said. “(They) didn’t give us anything easy in transiton or the halfcourt, then they did an excellent job executing on the offensive end, usually, where we end up thriving is on second-chance points. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Oklahoma State took a 30-21 lead into halftime thanks to a 16-4 run from the 6:39 mark on, getting three 3-pointers to fuel the surge.

Forte started the spurt with a 3-point shot, before Hickey and Shine both added 3-points Shine’s shot with 30 seconds left to make it a nine-point Oklahoma State lead at the break.

Nash led all scorers through the first 20 minutes with seven points.

Baylor started fast, leading 13-6 and 17-14, before the Cowboys started their run. Gathers had seven first-half points to lead the Bears.

NOTES: Tuesday was the 14th anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of 10 members of the Oklahoma State basketball family, including players Nate Fleming and Daniel Lawson Jr. The school honored the 10 men with its annual “Remember The Ten” night and a moment of silence prior to tipoff. The plane went down in a Colorado field on a snowy night after the Cowboys game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Jan. 27, 2001. ... Baylor held 15 of its 20 opponents to 30 points or fewer at the half, and 10 to 25 or fewer. The Cowboys hit the 30 mark with 30 seconds left in the half on a 3-pointer by reserve G Tavarius Shine. ... Baylor ranks third nationally in rebounding margin. ... The Cowboys conclude a two-game homestand with a Saturday game against Oklahoma. ... Baylor returns home to face Texas on Saturday.