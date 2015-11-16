Preview: Baylor at Oregon

Instead of easing into the season with a series of lesser opponents, Baylor will immediately put its lofty preseason expectations to the test by visiting Oregon on Monday. The 21st-ranked Bears cruised to a home win over Stephen F. Austin in Friday’s opener but plan to get a much bigger challenge from the Ducks.

The traditional football powers have the luxury of beginning the season relatively pressure-free while the eyes of media and fans are elsewhere on campus, but Oregon coach Dana Altman is certainly concerned about the early-season test. “We are not ready for that,” Altman told reporters of Baylor after finishing up a win over Jackson State on Friday. “I’ll just be real honest. They are maybe the best rebounding team in the country, or one of a handful. We are going to have a couple of days to get focused in on it, but it will be a big challenge for us.” The Bears indeed outrebounded Stephen F. Austin 37-27 in the opener despite limiting star forward Rico Gathers to 23 minutes in the 97-55 thrashing. Gathers, who grabbed seven boards on Friday, averaged 11.6 as a junior last season.

ABOUT BAYLOR (1-0): The Bears were searching for a point guard after the departure of Kenny Chery but didn’t have any problems distributing the ball while recording 31 assists on 36 made field goals in Friday’s win. Lester Medford and Ishmail Wainright got the starts in the backcourt and combined for 15 assists as Baylor shot 64.3 percent from the field. “Yeah, it’s just about letting the game come to me,” Medford told reporters. “Coach just wants me to play at a pace now and make sure I’m playing smarter than the other team.”

ABOUT OREGON (1-0): The biggest question mark coming into the season was how the Ducks would replace departed guard Joe Young’s team-leading 20.7 points from last season. The answer presented itself in the opener as freshman Tyler Dorsey poured in 20 points on 5-of-6 shooting and buried the first four 3-point attempts of his career in the 80-52 win over Jackson State. “If we play the way that Coach Altman wants us to play and execute what he wants, we can be really good,” Dorsey told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor was the only major-conference team to hold all of its non-conference opponents to 66 points or fewer last season and continued that trend on Friday.

2. Ducks F Chris Boucher blocked five shots in his team debut on Friday.

3. The schools are meeting for the first time, and the Bears are 24-41 all-time against Pac-12 opponents.

PREDICTION: Baylor 75, Oregon 68