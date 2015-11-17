No. 25 Oregon 74, No. 20 Baylor 67

Senior forward Chris Boucher scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds Monday, leading No. 25 Oregon to a 74-67 win over No. 20 Baylor in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Senior forwards Elgin Cook and Dwayne Benjamin had 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Ducks. Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey added 12 points, and forward Dillon Brooks had 10 for Oregon (2-0).

Related Coverage Preview: Baylor at Oregon

Guard Al Freeman had 22 points to pace Baylor (1-1), while forward Johnathan Motley added 17. Forward Taurean Prince scored 10.

Oregon led 37-26 early in the second half before Brooks scored and Boucher dunked off an alley-oop from guard Casey Benson to give the Ducks a 41-26 lead with 18:03 left.

Bears forward Rico Gathers made a free throw and scored inside before he converted an inside basket to get Baylor within 41-31 with 15:47 left. Benson scored and Benjamin hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 46-31.

After a three-point play by Motley, Benjamin dunked following a rebound, and Cook made a couple free throws to put Oregon ahead 50-34 with 13:50 left to play. Baylor answered with nine consecutive points culminating with a basket by Motley to get within 50-43 before Cook stopped the streak with a basket for the Ducks.

Oregon was up 54-47 before Dorsey scored and Brooks added a pair of free throws. Cook hit a 3-pointer to put the Ducks ahead 61-47 with 6:42 left in the game.

Baylor followed with 10 consecutive points as Freeman made a couple of 3-pointers and Motley added two free throws before guard Jake Lindsey made a layup to cut the lead to 64-61 with 3:10 left to play.

Cook followed with a bank shot for the Ducks. Baylor got within 70-67 on a 3-pointer by Prince with 13 seconds left, but Benjamin added two free throws for the Ducks with 10.4 seconds left to play.