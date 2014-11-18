Preview: Baylor at South Carolina

Baylor looked a lot like the teams that rolled up 79 victories combined over the previous three seasons in its 2014-15 opener while posting an 80-39 win. The Bears will get more of an indication of how good they are Tuesday when they attempt to start 2-0 for the ninth straight season with a road test against South Carolina as part of the College Hoops Tip-Off Marathon. Baylor edged the Gamecocks 66-64 at home last season and is without three of its top four scorers from the 2013-14 squad.

Transfers Deng Deng (16 points) and Lester Medford (13) led the way for the Bears in the opener and will face a South Carolina team poised for revenge. The Gamecocks defeated North Florida 81-56 in their opener and senior guard Tyrone Johnson told reporters, “We have a bitter taste in our mouth from last year going (to Baylor) and losing.” Experienced South Carolina had six players score between eight and 12 points in Friday’s season debut.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT BAYLOR (1-0): The Bears held McNeese State to 21 percent shooting while Deng, Medford and freshman Johnathan Motley combined to go 17-of-25 from the field in their debuts. Those newcomers will be counted on to mesh with upperclassmen Rico Gathers, Royce O’Neale and Kenny Chery, who averaged 25 points between them last season. Gathers was second on the team in rebounding in 2013-14 and pulled down 12 rebounds in the opener while Chery dished out five assists.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-0): Demetrius Henry and Johnson led the way with 12 points apiece in the opener while second-team preseason All-SEC selection Sindarius Thornwell was held to six. Michael Carrera, Laimonas Chatkevicius and Mindaugas Kacinas join Henry on a strong front line for the Gamecocks. Thornwell, who scored 20 against Baylor in last season’s meeting, joins Johnson and Duane Notice in the backcourt while freshman guard Marcus Stroman had six assists and zero turnovers in his debut.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 62-4 when leading at halftime since the beginning of the 2011-12 campaign.

2. Coach Frank Martin won 14 games apiece in his first two seasons at South Carolina after recording at least 21 in all five years at Kansas State.

3. Baylor leads the series 3-2 and won both meetings at South Carolina in 2007 and 2010.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 72, Baylor 66