Preview: Baylor at Texas

Visiting Baylor and No. 23 Texas are in different positions heading into Wednesday’s meeting than their first matchup last month. Texas’ 74-60 win was part of the Longhorns’ seven-game win streak and one of Baylor’s seven losses in an eight-game span. Baylor is hot this time around, winning its past four, while Texas suffered back-to-back road losses to ranked teams last week to slow its momentum.The Longhorns, who would be the Big 12’s No. 2 seed if the season ended Monday, follow Baylor with a key game against Oklahoma before finishing the regular season against ninth-place Texas Tech and last-place Texas Christian. Texas forward Jonathan Holmes and Baylor forward Cory Jefferson continue to lead their teams from the inside. Jefferson has recorded three straight double-doubles while Holmes has scored in double figures in six of his past seven games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (18-9, 6-8 Big 12): Jefferson, who is tied for the Big 12 lead with 10 double-doubles, leads Baylor with 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Jefferson needs four points to become the 28th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, joining teammate Brady Heslip - who is averaging 11.5 points and a 46.7-percent clip from 3-point line - who hit the mark on Saturday. Isaiah Austin has had three consecutive games with at least five blocks and is tied for fourth nationally with 87.

ABOUT TEXAS (20-7, 9-5): Holmes averages a team-high 13.2 points on 51.9 percent shooting and adds 7.4 rebounds for the Longhorns, who are 14-2 at home. Cameron Ridley, who has nine blocked shots in his past three games, is shooting 53.9 percent from the floor for 10.9 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds. Isaiah Taylor (12.8 points) and Javan Felix (12.5) are also averaging double figures for Texas, which is 28-7 against Baylor in 16 seasons under coach Rick Barnes.

TIP-INS

1. Texas is looking for 10 Big 12 wins for the 11th time under Barnes.

2. Texas is ranked fifth nationally in rebounds (41.9) and Baylor is 16th (39.5) and the rivals have four of the top eight rebounders (Baylor’s Jefferson and Rico Gathers and Texas’ Ridley and Holmes) in the conference.

3. A Baylor win would tie the program’s longest single-season Big 12 win streak at five, which came in January 1998.

PREDICTION: Texas 75, Baylor 70