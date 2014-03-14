Preview: Baylor vs. Texas

Seventh-seeded Baylor attempts to extend its impressive tournament run when it faces third-seeded Texas in Friday’s Big 12 semifinals in Kansas City. The Bears overpowered Texas Christian in the first round, then jumped all over No. 18 Oklahoma at the start of Thursday’s semifinals and finished with a 78-73 victory. The Longhorns staggered down the stretch of the regular season but crushed sixth-seeded West Virginia 66-49 on Thursday and swept two regular-season meetings with Baylor.

Forward Jonathan Holmes scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting and guard Javan Felix added 16 in the rout of the Mountaineers, a contest in which Texas built an early 21-4 lead and held West Virginia to a season low in points. “We’ve been coming out second-guessing ourselves and not being aggressive,” Felix said of the team’s recent 4-5 slump. “We just wanted to get back to being aggressive and attacking from the very beginning.” The Bears, who have won nine of their last 10 games, have received solid efforts from frontcourt players Isaiah Austin (18 points on 16-of-24 shooting) and Cory Jefferson (17 points, 10.5 rebounds) in their two tournament victories.

ABOUT BAYLOR (23-10): Austin has blocked 10 shots in the two tournament victories to raise his Big 12-leading total to 106. He was also playing with a heavy heart after his grandfather passed way earlier this week. “I found out (Wednesday) so I’ve just been trying to play for him, trying to play aggressive for him,” Austin said. “My teammates have been pushing me hard in practice and they’ve been telling me they need more out of me. So I’m just trying to produce for them.”

ABOUT TEXAS (23-9): The easy victory was good for the gimpy knee of Holmes, who only played 18 minutes while recording his fifth 20-point effort of the season. Holmes injured the knee in early February and there has been concern over whether he can hold up playing on consecutive days. “He’s one of those guys who needs reps,” Longhorns coach Rick Barnes said. “But he only ended up with, what, 18 minutes? He probably would have liked to play a little bit more but this is the way it worked out and it was good.”

1. Texas won the two regular-season meetings by an average of 9.5 points, with freshman PG Isaiah Taylor scoring a career-best 27 points in the 74-60 road win Jan. 25.

2. Felix was 4-of-8 from 3-point range against West Virginia after going 2-of-17 from behind the arc over the previous three games.

3. Austin was just 2-of-18 from the field and averaged seven points and four rebounds in the two losses to Texas.

PREDICTION: Baylor 74, Texas 70