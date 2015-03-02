Preview: Baylor at Texas

(Updated: UPDATES Baylor’s ranking)

No. 16 Baylor is rolling into Monday’s meeting with Texas while the host Longhorns feel they can still make the Big Dance with a late-season push. The Longhorns could get to 8-10 in the tough Big 12 Conference - the same record Oklahoma State had while making last year’s NCAA Tournament field - with wins in back-to-back home games. “I‘m still excited to finish the season, we are still excited to play our way into the tournament and I‘m excited for our last two home games,” Texas guard Demarcus Holland. “We still have a chance to play some good basketball.”

The Bears have won four straight - including back-to-back wins against ranked opponents for the first time in school history - and are ranked ninth in the latest RPI. Baylor, sitting in a three-way tie for third place with West Virginia and Iowa State, is trying to claim one of the four first-round byes for the upcoming conference tournament. The Bears’ Rico Gathers (Division I-leading 11.9 rebounds) and Longhorns’ Myles Turner (6.6) lead two of the country’s top five rebounding teams.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BAYLOR (22-7, 10-6 Big 12): Gathers adds 11.3 points and leads the Big 12 with 15 double-doubles. “He’s a very physically strong player, but it takes passion and heart to get the rebounds that he does,” coach Scott Drew said after Saturday’s win against West Virginia. Taurean Prince has scored in double figures in 13 straight games and leads the Bears with 13.6 points off the bench while starters Kenny Chery (11.2 points, four assists) and Royce O‘Neale (10.1 points, 3.6 assists) also average more than 10 points.

ABOUT TEXAS (17-12, 6-10): Isaiah Taylor leads the Longhorns with 13.6 points and 4.6 assists while Turner adds 11.1 points and 2.7 of the team’s 7.6 blocks, which leads the country. Jonathan Holmes (10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds) is averaging four points and 5.2 rebounds in five games since returning from a concussion. Texas has lost four straight - all against ranked opponents - by an average of 5.5 points and lost at Baylor by 23 points on Jan. 31.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor and Kentucky are the only NCAA Division I teams to lead by at least six points in every game this season.

2. Gathers broke the Big 12 single-season record for offensive rebounds on Saturday and has 145. The old record was 141 by Nebraska’s Venson Hamilton in 1997-98.

3. The Longhorns’ next win will make coach Rick Barnes (399-177 at Texas) the ninth active NCAA Division I coach to reach 400 wins at his current school.

PREDICTION: Baylor 66, Texas 61