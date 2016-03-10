Preview: Baylor vs. Texas

The RPI lists the Big 12 as the toughest conference in the nation - and Thursday’s tournament quarterfinal matchup featuring fourth-seeded Texas and No. 5 seed Baylor in Kansas City, Mo., is proof. The Longhorns (No. 22) and Bears (No. 20) are two of six Big 12 teams ranked in the USA Today Top 25 - three are in the top eight - and the winner likely faces the unenviable task of meeting No. 1 Kansas in Friday’s semifinals.

“Everybody realizes you have a chance to improve your seed with each and every game because every game is a quality-win opportunity,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew, who tries for his 250th victory at the school in his 13th season. While the Bears have lost two straight - at No. 6 Oklahoma 73-71 on March 1 and to No. 8 West Virginia 69-58 on Saturday - the Longhorns won three of four down the stretch with the only setback an 86-56 defeat to Kansas on Feb. 29. “It’s going to be just a tremendous event, when you have so many great teams together in one venue,” first-year Texas coach Shaka Smart told reporters. “You have in the Big 12 so many teams that have beaten up on each other over the past two-plus months. ...” The teams split their two regular-season meetings with each winning on the road as the Longhorns prevailed 67-59 on Feb. 1 and Baylor returned the favor 78-64 on Feb. 20 behind 24 points from Johnathan Motley.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BAYLOR (21-10): Senior forward Rico Gathers (11.3 points per game), who recently announced he will pursue a career as an NFL tight end once the basketball season is over, first must continue to dominate the boards (second in Big 12 rebounding at 9.1 per game) if the Bears are to go deep into the tournament. Senior forward and All-Big 12 selection Taurean Prince produces a team-best 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds after averaging 19.3 and 9.0 over his last three games. The Bears are fifth nationally in assists per game at 18.4 with senior guard Lester Medford averaging 6.8, good for second in the Big 12.

ABOUT TEXAS (20-11): Junior guard and first-team All-Big 12 pick Isaiah Taylor boasts team-best averages of 15.0 points and 4.8 assists, much better than the 8.5 and 2.0 posted in the last two games. The Longhorns boast the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 6-10 senior center Prince Ibeh, whose 60 blocks lead the team and are second in the Big 12. Texas could receive a boost as senior center Cameron Ridley (12.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks) - sidelined since Dec. 27 after injuring his foot in practice - could return Thursday according to Smart, though his minutes would likely be limited.

TIP-INS

1. The Longhorns committed a conference-low 9.6 turnovers per game this season.

2. Baylor is 12-3 and has won three straight when sophomore F Motley (11.0 points per game) reaches double figures in scoring.

3. The Bears trail 162-85 in the series but have won 10 of the last 17 meetings since snapping a 24-game slide in 2009, and are 5-4 versus Texas in conference tournaments (3-2 in the Big 12 and 2-2 in the Southwest Conference).

PREDICTION: Baylor 74, Texas 68