Preview: Baylor at Texas

Eleventh-ranked Baylor is glad to be able to flip the calendar from February to March after suffering five of its six losses in that month. The Bears, who still could garner a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a strong showing in next week's Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, conclude the conference regular-season with a trip to struggling Texas on Saturday afternoon.

A victory would tie Baylor's record for most regular season wins in program history (25-6 in 2010) and tie its record for most Big 12 wins a season (12-6 in 2012) while also garnering the Bears the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tourney. Baylor comes in off an impressive 71-62 home win over 10th-ranked West Virginia on Monday, only the team's fourth victory in nine games in February. "It's been a tough February, and that's the Big 12," Baylor coach Scott Drew, named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award on Friday, told the media. "The big thing is we've got to get healthy. ... I'll tell you what, us coaches figured out a long time ago that we're better coaches when we have all our players healthy." Texas, which has lost six straight, enters the weekend in a tie for last place with Oklahoma, which concludes the regular season with a home game against TCU on Saturday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BAYLOR (24-6, 11-6 Big 12): Junior forward Johnathan Motley, who leads the team in scoring (17.5 points per game) and leads the Big 12 in rebounding (9.7), was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year on Wednesday. He had a monster game in the first meeting with the Longhorns in Waco on Jan. 17, scoring 32 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in a 74-64 victory. Junior point guard Manu Lecomte (12.4 points) is the only other Bear averaging in double-digits while also dishing off a team-best 4.0 assists per game but has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

ABOUT TEXAS (10-20, 4-13): The Longhorns will honor seniors Shaq Cleare (8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds), Kendal Yancy (5.0 points) and graduate transfer Mareik Ison (1.5 points) before the game. "I don't want to get too emotional in the game," Yancy told Hookem.com, "but I do want to beat Baylor." Sophomore guard and leading scorer Tevin Mack (14.8), suspended since early January, was granted his release on Monday but the Longhorns still have three players averaging in double figures; 6-11 freshman forward Jarrett Allen (13.4, team-best 8.5 rebounds per game), freshman guard Andrew Jones (11.2 points) and sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. (10.1).

TIP-INS

1. Allen, who has 12 double-doubles this season, is averaging 15.9 points and 9.8 rebounds in Big 12 play.

2. Baylor 7-0 F Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. has 80 blocked shots this season which leads the Big 12 .

3. The 6-10 Motley needs one rebound to become the first player in Baylor history with 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 100 blocks and 100 assists.

PREDICTION: Baylor 70, Texas 66