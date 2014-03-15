Baylor 86, Texas 69: Brady Heslip scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers and Cory Jefferson had 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Bears rolled over the Longhorns to reach the Big 12 title game in Kansas City.

Isaiah Austin added 10 points, seven blocked shots and five rebounds for seventh-seeded Baylor (24-10), which will face fourth-seeded Iowa State (25-7) in Saturday’s championship contest. Kenny Chery added 10 points and Royce O’Neale grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points as the Bears won their sixth straight game.

Isaiah Taylor had 16 points and seven assists for Texas (23-10), which shot just 39.7 percent from the field and missed six of its eight free-throw attempts. Kendal Yancy added 12 points and Martez Walker scored 10.

Baylor began pulling away with an 11-0 spurt in which O’Neale and Heslip made 3-pointers and Jefferson had a three-point play as the Bears opened up a 32-18 lead. Baylor was 7-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half and took a 42-27 lead into the break.

The Longhorns climbed to within 12 early in the second half before the Bears again took control. Rico Gathers ended a 16-6 spurt to give Baylor a 61-39 lead with 10:40 remaining and the closest Texas got was 12 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jefferson has strung together three double-doubles in three days and is averaging 18 points and 11.3 rebounds in the tournament. … Longhorns leading scorer Jonathan Holmes had just six points on 3-of-12 shooting. … Austin has blocked 17 shots in Baylor’s three Big 12 tournament victories and has rejected seven or more shots five times this season.